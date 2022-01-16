Ready To Probe Alwar Minor Assault Case According To Victim's Kin's Wish: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday assured to probe the mentally challenged girl found in Alwar by a police agency of family’s wish. The statement from the Chief Minister came after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case. CM Ashok Gehlot lashed out at the BJP while adding that the party is spreading “disgusting propaganda” for politics.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Alwar minor assault case:

"The state police is already doing an independent and impartial investigation in the case. Still, if the girl’s family wants this matter to be investigated by a specific officer outside Alwar, or by the CID, Crime Branch, SOG or the CBI, then the state government is ready for this as well," Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot also said that BJP should realise what her family would feel due to its politics.

'Shameful' says Rajasthan CM on BJP leaders' remark

"It is shameful that the BJP is doing politics in the matter and reaching the girl’s house in Alwar while calling it a case of gang-rape," added the Chief Minister.

BJP demands CBI probe in Alwar minor assault case

In a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath demanded CBI probe and asserted, "On January 11, 2022, a mentally challenged minor girl was sexually abused and no action has been taken yet and the accused are still at large. The Police department in Alwar has ruled out apprehensions of rape. It looks like the case is being suppressed. I appeal that the case of a mentally challenged minor girl in Alwar should be investigated thoroughly and she should get justice. The state government should let CBI investigate this case."

Rajasthan police's investigation in Alwar minor assault case

The Rajasthan Police on Saturday ruled out the rape angle in the Alwar incident. A medical report has indicated that the mentally-challenged girl who was found bleeding profusely with injuries on her private parts in Alwar district was not raped. Meanwhile, police findings also revealed that the 14-year-old girl had travelled on her own from her village to the city. She was found in a distressed state on a bridge near Tijara Fatak on Tuesday night.

(With PTI inputs)