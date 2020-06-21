Recovery Of M4 Carbine Again Exposes Pakistan Army's Involvement In Terrorism In Kashmir

A day after Border Security Forces (BSF) recovered a US-made M4 Carbine besides other ammunition after shooting down a Pakistani drone along the international border in the Hiranangar sector of Kathua district, another US-made M4 Carbine has been recovered from the encounter site in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, clearly exposing Pakistani Army's involvement in terrorism in Kashmir.

"Two weapons including a US-made M4 Carbine was recovered from the encounter site in Kulgam where one terrorist was killed and another one managed to escape. It is the same make and model which was recovered after shooting down a Pakistani drone in Kathua district. It is to mention that the weapons brought in by the drone were to further reach a Jaish e Mohmmad Pakistani terrorist called Ali Bhai currently active in South Kashmir", Director General of Police Dilbag Singh told Republic world.

The recovery of the US Made M4 Carbine from terrorists expose Pakistan army's involvement in the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir as the weapon has been procured by the Pakistan army for the purpose of self-defence from the United States.

Read: Pakistan Targets Forward Areas Along LoC, International Border In J-K

Read: What '19' In Covid-19 Actually Means: Pakistan minister Shares Ridiculous 'discovery'

"Pakistan acquired the M4 Carbine from the US for self-defence as to fight insurgency in its North-West Frontier Areas, but now the same weapons are being given to terrorists to fight the Indian army in Kashmir", a senior army officer said.

The M4 Carbine is an improved and shorter and lighter variant of the M16A2 assault rifle, it's a 5.56845mm air-cooled gas operated direct impingement rifle, the billers are fed via a magazine, the rile has a 14.5 inches (370 mm) barrel and a telescope stock.

The rifle is exclusively used by the US Army and the US Marine corps and has been given to countries like Pakistan to fight terrorism in its soil, however, in violation of all the agreements with the US army, Pakistan army has started giving the weapon to the terrorists in the Kashmir valley.

"This is not the first time that such a sophisticated weapon has been recovered from terrorists in the Kashmir valley. In the past also several weapons procured by the Pakistan army from other countries have been recovered from the terrorists in the valley", a senior Army officer said.

Last week, Pakistan army used the US-made TOW missiles to target the civilian population in the Poonch district, during a ceasefire violation, the missile was procured by the Pakistan army for self-defence from the US.

Read: BSF Shoots Down Pakistan Spy Drone Carrying Weapons In Jammu And Kashmir's Kathua

Read: Pakistan-origin Man Convicted Of Terrorism In US Faces Charges In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

(Image credit -ANI)