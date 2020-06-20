Pakistan-origin Man Convicted Of Terrorism In US Faces Charges In 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

In a big win for India, Pakistan-origin man & a key conspirator in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks was arrested in Los Angeles on Friday and is set to be extradited to India to face charges for the attacks in which more than 160 people were killed. Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-born Canadian, was one of the main conspirators in the deadly terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008. 59-year-old Rana, a businessman from Chicago, was serving a 14-year-jail term before being granted an early release from federal prison due to poor health and the COVID pandemic. However, he was arrested two days later and remains in custody in LA because he faces extradition to India on murder conspiracy charges, prosecutors said.

Key conspirator faces extradition charges

Rana was convicted in Chicago for funding the Pakistani terrorist organization Laskar-e-Taiba which claimed responsibility for the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. Jurors cleared Rana of a more serious charge of providing support to the 10 men who carried out the attacks in Mumbai, India's financial capital, that killed 166, injured nearly 240, and caused $1.5 billion in damage.

Rana was accused of allowing Headley to open a branch of his Chicago-based immigration law business in Mumbai as a cover story and travel as a representative of the company in Denmark. Prosecutors said Rana knew Headley had trained as a terrorist. Headley shared information on the scouting missions he conducted in Mumbai and of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, where gunmen later slaughtered dozens of people. Headley, who was born in the U.S. to a Pakistani father and American mother, said his hatred of India dated to his childhood when his school was bombed by Indian military planes during a war between the countries in 1971.

Months after the Mumbai attacks, Headley, who did not take part in the attacks, told Rana he was even with the Indians now, according to a court document. Rana said they deserved it. Headley, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder, was sentenced to 35 years in prison. As part of his plea deal, he can't be extradited to India.

