Delhi & Neighbouring States Issued Red Colour Warning As Temperature Continues To Plunge

A 'red colour' warning has been issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Delhi and some neighbouring states after the drastic fall in temperature in the capital city. On Friday, New Delhi woke up to it coldest day since 1901 with temperatures dropping from 4.2 degrees to 2.4 degrees Celcius in a mere span of 24 hours.

Now a 'red colour' warning has been issued for Saturday and Sunday for areas like Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, north Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh as the temperatures continue to fall below normal expectations.

"December 2019 is a record-breaking cold season. We also mentioned that during night time, a cold wave may be witnessed. For Delhi, in the last 24 hours, severe cold wave has been witnessed. This was also the same day before yesterday," said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the National Weather Forecasting Centre.

He added, "For the first time, we updated our warning to red colour yesterday. Similarly, in the case for Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, temperature from zero to one-degree Celsius is very dangerous."

The 'red colour' warning has also been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in the national capital. The sudden plunge in temperature was also accompanied by zero visibility at the IGI Airport in Delhi because of which the flights were affected. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions along with cold day to severe cold day conditions in many to most pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," IMD tweeted.

Safdurjung recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius temperature today morning, Safdurjung's lowest ever temperature was 0.0 degree Celsius which was recorded on December 27, 1930. The second-lowest temperature was recorded at 1.5 degree Celsius on December 29, 1973. In 1973, a temperature of 2 degree Celsius was recorded on December 30, said IMD.

