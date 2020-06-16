'Reduce Import Dependence For Steel, Use Domestic Sources': Pradhan To Oil & Gas Sector

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has stressed on enhancing domestic steel usage in the country and reducing import dependence for meeting the oil and gas sector’s steel requirements. Addressing the Webinar on ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Domestic Steel Usage in Oil & Gas Sector’ on Tuesday that included industry captains, the minister said that steel and oil and gas sectors have close linkage, and it is time to take it to a new pedestal.

"Indian steel sector has a fundamental role to play in realising PM Narendra Modi's vision of becoming Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Enhancing domestic steel usage and reducing import dependence for the oil and gas sector’s steel requirements will contribute to the making of a self-reliant India. India will be able to fulfill global requirements only when it is self-reliant. Domestic players should rise to the occasion so that cost does not escalate in our efforts to promote localization of supply chain," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Shared my views on enhancing steel intensity in the oil and gas sector and creating a roadmap to become self-reliant in meeting the steel demand at the webinar-Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering domestic steel usage in oil & gas sector, organised by @SteelMinIndia and @ficci_india. pic.twitter.com/85VhpyNUBd — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 16, 2020

READ | Pradhan Assures 'adequate' Compensation For The Victims Of Tinsukia Gas Tragedy

Oil sector to drive steel demand

On the oil and gas sector, the Minister said that it has seen a tremendous transformation over the last six years on the back of pro-investment policies.

"The oil and gas sector is undergoing a transformation. It is one of the largest end-users of steel pipes and tubes, with the pipeline being the major mode of transport for petroleum, oil, and lubricant products. Expansion of city gas distribution network to cover 70% of our population, refining capacity augmentation, plan to setup 10,000 CNG stations, E&P activities all will drive steel demand in the sector," said Pradhan.

READ | Pradhan Discusses Crude Oil Price Trends With OPEC Secretary General Amid COVID Crisis

More jobs, boost to MSMEs

Urging oil and gas companies to procure domestic steel rather than importing them, Pradhan said that the domestic steel manufacturers have all the capabilities to cater to the future requirements for steel in the sector. "Meeting steel demand domestically and reducing import dependence will significantly enhance employment opportunities in the sector", the minister said while noting that the shift would also give a boost to growth of MSMEs in steel sector and lead them to produce more value-added products.

READ | PM Modi Gives Simplest Definition Of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; Opines It Begins With Families

Adopt indigenous products

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said that both the steel and oil & gas sectors are important pillars of the Indian economy and both have an important role to play as India moves towards a $5 Trillion economy. He called upon the industry to overwhelmingly adopt indigenous products, and contribute to the nation’s development.

(PTI Photo)

READ | Union Min Pradhan Reviews Pipeline Projects Worth 8000 Cr, Pitches For Aatmanirbhar Bharat