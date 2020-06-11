PM Modi Gives Simplest Definition Of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'; Opines It Begins With Families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the inaugural address of the 95th annual plenary session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) via video conferencing. PM Modi said that he sees people thinking 'kaash' (I wish) India was self-reliant in medical equipment, manufacturing PPE, defence production and all other things that they buy or consume.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat -- The only solution'

"I see countless such kaash in Indians today. The solution to all this can only come from Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). In a way, the first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat begins with families. Aatmanirbhar Bharat's simplest meaning is India should reduce its dependence on other nations to the lowest possible levels. Everything that the countries are forced to import, how they should be made in India, how to become an exporter of the same products in future, we have to work faster in this direction," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | In a way, first step of Aatmanirbhar Bharat begins with families. Aatmanirbhar Bharat's simplest meaning is India reduce its dependence on other nations to lowest possible levels - whatever we require from other countries, how do we make it here? Need to work on this: PM pic.twitter.com/XpZ8GNgNmT — Republic (@republic) June 11, 2020

The Prime Minister added, "We need to support each other and especially those who are small-time craftsmen and workers... when a street vendor sees that someone driving a Mercedes or other big cars stops to buy goods from their stall, it gives them confidence and pride... it motivates them to do more and grow their business."

हर वो चीज, जिसे Import करने के लिए देश मजबूर हैं, वो भारत में ही कैसे बने, भविष्य में उन्हीं Products का भारत Exporter कैसे बने, इस दिशा में हमें और तेजी से काम करना है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 11, 2020

Citing Swami Vivekananda, the Prime Minister said, "decades ago Swami Vivekananda wrote, 'The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own produce and get markets for Indian art ware in other countries'. This path shown by Swami Vivekananda is an inspiration for India in post-COVID world."

He praised the role of the International Chamber of Commerce ICC. "ICC has contributed to the development of Eastern India and North-East India and especially supported the manufacturing sector. ICC has from 1925 onwards, from when it was formed, has seen the growth of the country," he said.

READ | PM Modi lauds upbeat population figures of Asiatic Lions; cheers Gujarat people

READ | PM Modi eyes 'big turning point' for India despite many Covid-time challenges; lists them

WATCH PM Modi's full address at the ICC Plenary Session:

On June 2, while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) Annual Session 2020 on "Getting Growth Back", PM Modi said that India is ready to take a giant leap in the direction of new growth-oriented future because of the bold decisions taken by his government.

'5 things are very important...'

PM Modi said to bring India on the path of rapid development again and make it 'Aatmanirbhar', 5 things are very important. They are, "Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure and Innovation. You will get a glimpse of all these in the bold decisions taken recently," he said.

भारत को फिर से तेज़ विकास के पथ पर लाने के लिए, आत्मनिर्भर भारत बनाने के लिए 5 चीजें बहुत ज़रूरी हैं।

Intent, Inclusion, Investment, Infrastructure और Innovation.

हाल में जो Bold फैसले लिए गए हैं, उसमें भी आपको इन सभी की झलक मिल जाएगी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2020

The Prime Minister added that with these decisions, India has made many sectors "future-ready" He said that for his government, reforms were not any "random" or "scattered" decisions but were a part of a systematic, integrated, planned, interconnected and futuristic process.

READ | PM Modi lists '5Is' to bring India back on path of rapid growth in economic revival pitch

READ | PM Modi congratulates Netanyahu on assuming office, talks about strengthening ties