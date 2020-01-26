Republic Day 2020: PM Modi To Pay Tribute To Brave-hearts At National War Memorial

On the occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial instead of the Amar Jawan. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial near India Gate.

In a bid to commemorate soldiers who laid down their lives for the country post-independence, are carved, the National War memorial was inaugurated last year in February.

India Gate was built in the memory of soldiers who fought for the British in World War I. Marching for the first time in the Republic Day parade will be the contingent of the Corps of Army Air Defence. It will be followed by The Combined Band of Bengal Engineers Group and Centre, Brigade of Guards Training Centre, 3 Electronics and Mechanical Engineers Centre and Madras Regimental Centre.

First Republic Day Celebrations After Formation Of CDS

India’s 71st Republic Day will be the first time Chief of Defence Staff, the post held by former Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat will attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs. It will be interesting to note who introduces the three service chiefs to the prime minister — the defence secretary as usual or the CDS. There will also be no wreath-laying at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate this year on Republic Day.

This year's parade ceremony will mark the first time when the Prime Minister will visit the newly built National War Memorial near India Gate instead of Amar Jawan Jyoti. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the entire nation will pay solemn tributes to the martyrs of all the armed forces by laying a wreath.

The parade will begin with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. This year's parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

