Republic Day Live Streaming: Where To Watch The Republic Day Parade And Speech

Republic Day 2020 is just around the corner and it is one of the biggest national holidays of India. Celebrated with much fanfare in the capital city, the Republic Day parade is a coveted event of the day. People from all over the country gather on Rajpath to watch the army marching smartly. However, for those who cannot make it to the parade this year can opt for Republic Day live streaming.

Republic Day live streaming

Doordarshan channel is here with a remedy for the woes of those who cannot watch the live Republic Day parade. Doordarshan’s YouTube channel will provide the netizens with the Republic Day live telecast. The live streaming of the celebrations will start at 9 am sharp on January 26, 2020. One can also set a reminder on the official page of Doordarshan so as not to miss it.

The Republic Day live streaming initiative was started by Doordarshan in the year 2013. The events can be live-streamed from the remotest corner of Leh to that of Kanyakumari as stated by the channel on their YouTube page. The Republic Day parade will also be telecast live by a number of news channels.

The chief guest for the 71st Republic Day of India is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Like every year, the Republic Day parade will start from Rajpath and end at the Red Fort. Tickets are available online and at several counters in the city for those who wish to see it first-hand.

The capital city is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house.

