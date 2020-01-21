Amidst Tension, JNU Gears Up For Republic Day; NCC Cadets To Parade For The First Time

After a series of protests and incidents of violence, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is gearing up to celebrate Republic Day. Taking to Twitter on Monday, JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said that for the first time the National Cadet Corps (NCC) members of the college will be participating in a parade during the Republic Day celebrations at the varsity.

JNU is also gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day. This year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of the University will be participating in a parade at the venue of flag hoisting during the Republic Day celebrations at JNU. pic.twitter.com/uf67ONlSH9 — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) January 20, 2020

82% of students have registered for winter semester

Amid registration boycott by the students' union, 82 per cent of students have cleared their hostel dues by paying the revised charges, Kumar had informed on Monday.

While interacting with a news agency Kumar said, "Out of 8,500 students at JNU, 82 per cent of students have cleared their hostel dues for winter registration as on Monday. Remaining students are also expected to complete their registration process since registration is still open with a late fee."

Last week, the Vice-Chancellor had informed that over 65 per cent of students staying in hostels have paid their hostel fees. He had also informed about the schools and centres working on conducting tests for those students who did not complete the last semester's academic requirements.

JNU hostel manual had sparked outrage

A draft hostel manual uploaded on the website of JNU in October 2019 sparked outrage among residents. The JNU inter-hall administration, which looks after all its 18 hostels sought suggestions on the draft rules from students and professors. Students alleged that the proposed regulations included an “appropriate dressing rule” in dining halls, hike in the hostel fees and a curfew time.

Demanding the government to roll-back of the fee hike, JNU students had also marched towards Parliament during the winter-session in November. Quoting the CAG report, JNU students had also alleged that crores of rupees for secondary and higher education were not utilised. The students are also opposing fee hike in IITs, CBSE, Navodaya Vidyalaya, medical colleges in Uttarakhand, etc.

