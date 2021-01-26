Republic Day 2021: BSF's Camel Contingent Lights Up Rajpath In Delhi

As India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day, the Border Security Force's (BSF) iconic camel march once again lit up the Rajpath. Decked in colourful gear, the BSF Camel Contingent led by Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh elegantly walked towards the India Gate, saluting President Ram Nath Kovind. The vibrant contingent's official motto is - Duty unto death.

"Colourful Camel Contingent of BSF - 'First Line of Defence' today proudly and smartly marching on Rajpath..." the BSF posted on Twitter sharing striking images of their camel contingent.

Colourful Camel Contingent of 'BSF- First Line of Defence' today proudly and smartly marching on Rajpath during march past of #RepublicDayParade2021 .



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence#RepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/7dalRNrknd — BSF (@BSF_India) January 26, 2021

Strengthening their resolve to 'rise to challenges of duty and expectations of the nation', the Border Security Force also greeted the nation on Republic Day taking to their Twitter- "Wishing fellow citizens a Happy Republic Day. Seema Praharis resolve to rise to challenges of duty & expectations of the nation and discharge our responsibilities in the best traditions of the Force."

Wishing fellow citizens a Happy Republic Day.

Seema Praharis resolve to rise to challenges of duty & expectations of the nation and discharge our responsibilities in the best traditions of the Force.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence#RepublicDay2021 pic.twitter.com/p4TR2putwd — BSF (@BSF_India) January 26, 2021

Republic Day parade 2021

As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute at the Rajpath on Tuesday. This year's Republic Day parade also saw the might of the Indian Forces on full display with the Rafale fighter jets making their debut in the flypast for the first time alongside T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, and Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets. A total of 32 tableaux, 17 of various states and UTs, nine of ministries, and six from defence arm rolled down Rajpath, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and defense for the 72nd Republic Day. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, there was no chief guest or foreign head this year and the crowd was kept to a minimum.

