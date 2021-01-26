Republic Day 2021: Six NIA Officials Receive Police Medal For Their Distinguished Service

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that recognising the outstanding contribution towards serving the nation, an official of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. NIA Head Constable Vinod Kumar KS has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Six NIA officials awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Republic Day 2021 pic.twitter.com/qKLDGHRMc1 — NIA India (@NIA_India) January 25, 2021

According to the release, 5 more National Investigation Agency officials have been awarded the Police Medal for meritorious service. Sonia Narang, the then DIG of NIA, presently Additional Director, ED; Rajesh TV, DySP, NIA Hyderabad; Tapan Kumar Ghosh, Assistant, NIA, Kolkata; PK Uthaman, Assistant Sub-Inspector, NIA, Delhi; and Mahesh Kumar Yadav, Head Constable, NIA, Lucknow have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Republic Day 2021

Listing out further details, the Ministry informed that the Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971. "India is currently celebrating the SawrnimVijay Varsh- Golden Jubilee year-commemorating the country's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh," it added.

The Indian Army will showcase the main battle tank T-90 Bhishma, infantry combat vehicle BMP-II-Sarath, mobile autonomous launcher of the Brahmos missile system, multi-launcher rocket system Pinaka, electronic warfare system Samvijay among others during the parade.

The Ministry noted that the Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will showcase models of Indian naval ship (INS) Vikrant and naval operations that were conducted during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will showcase models of light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and indigenously developed anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra on its tableaus during the parade, the ministry noted. They also showcased scaled-down models of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jet and Rohini radar on the tableaus. A total of 38 IAF aircraft, include Rafale, and four planes of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast on Tuesday.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will have two tableaus at this year's parade, one showcasing light combat aircraft Tejas' successful take off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in 2020, and another displaying full complement of the anti-tank guided missile systems, the Defence Ministry said. The Republic Day parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial.

PM Modi will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade. As per tradition, the national flag will be unfurled followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute and the parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute, the ministry added.

17 tableaux from various states and union territories, namely, Gujarat, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Delhi and Ladakh will be showcased during the parade, depicting the geographical and rich cultural diversity of the country, it said.

The Defence Ministry stated these tableaux will show the vision for Ladakh to be carbon neutral, the sun temple at Modhera in Mehsana District of Gujarat, tea-tribes of Assam, shore temple and other monuments of Pallava Dynasty in Tamil Nadu, Bhakti Movement and saints of Maharashtra, etc.

