Amit Shah Urges Assamese To Give BJP Five More Years, Promises To Make Flood-free Assam

While addressing a public rally in poll-bound Assam on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the BJP led government in the state has made Assam free from bullets and agitations. He urged the people to give five more years to the BJP government in order to make the state free from floods too, which is an annual crisis in the state. Assembly elections are most likely to be held in the state state in the month of April-May. The union home minister is in Assam as part of a two-day visit to the region.

"A flood of development came here. Hospitals, new roads, colleges are being constructed. Industries are being set-up here. In the coming days, Only BJP can solve the biggest problem of Assam -- floods. We have made Assam free from bullets and agitations. Give five years more to BJP and we will make Assam free from flood too," he said in his address during 'Vijay Sankalp Samaroh' rally in Nalbari.

Shah also targeted the Congress party and its ally All India United Democratic Front-AIUDF led by Badruddin Ajmal, claiming that Congress allows infiltration in the state as it acts as their votebank.

"Can Congress and Badruddin Ajmal stop infiltrators in Assam? They will allow infiltrators since it is their vote bank. Only the Narendra Modi-led BJP government can free Assam from infiltrators," he said.

He lashed out on the Congress and asked them what have the done for the state when they were in government.

"Many times, the Congress has accused the BJP of being communal, while the Congress is with the Muslim League in Kerala and is in alliance with Badruddin Ajmal in Assam. In which direction will the Congress take Assam? I want to ask the people who were in power for years, what did you do for Assam's culture? What did you do for the development of Assam?" he added.

He stated that Assam was given only Rs 79,000 crore 13th Finance Commission whereas the BJP government gave Rs 1.55 lakh crore to the state in the 14th Finance Commission. He also listed out initiatives and reforms done by the BJP government such as opening bank accounts of about 7.20 lakh people in Tea garden area, giving Rs 5,000 to about 60.20 lakh people in 26 districts of Assam.

Flood crisis in Assam

Assam suffers from the crisis of floods every year with the last year being more severe due to the incessant rainfall worsening the situation in the state. Several villages across the 25 districts in the state had suffered the wrath of the floods with some of the village completely inundated under floodwater. Districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Cachar were devastated with the floods last year.

