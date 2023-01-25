Last Updated:

Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Parade At Kartavya Path Concludes; Grand Finale By IAF Aircrafts

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today (January 26) as it was on this day the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. The Republic Day parade was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi and chief guest Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Various tableaux in the parade showcased depicted India's diversity, Nari Shakti and Military strength.

Written By
Digital Desk
Republic Day

Image: ANI

pointer
12:25 IST, January 26th 2023
Republic Day 2023 parade at Kartavya Path concludes

With the National Anthem, the Republic Day 2023 parade at Kartavya Path concluded. Escorted by President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from Kartavya Path to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

 

pointer
12:17 IST, January 26th 2023
Republic Day parade's grand finale by Indian Air Force

The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprises 45 IAF aircraft, one from Indian Navy and four helicopters from Indian Army.

 

pointer
12:17 IST, January 26th 2023
'Human Pyramid' by 33 Dare Devils

33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path

 

pointer
12:17 IST, January 26th 2023
Daring motorcycle display

Daring motorcycle display by Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day. Corps of Signals Dare Devils team mesmerises the audience with their performance at Kartavya Path on Republic Day

pointer
12:17 IST, January 26th 2023
Home Ministry NCB- '@75-Drug Free India'

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade showcased the theme "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): Resolve @75-Drug Free India", reflecting the resolve to make India drug-free. The front part of the tableau depicted a large humanoid sculpture suppressing the ill effects of drugs.It is presented in the form of a cactus garden, with a posture of crossed arms and a head swaying to the right, giving a strong message against drugs.

The large-sized hands in the rear part of the tableau represent citizens of India from all castes religions and regions spreading the vision of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat.On the sides of the tableau, people belonging to different parts of India are shown taking pledge to fight drugs with the motto, "Together we can do it".

At the lower part of the tableau, two hands joining in the form of a high contour, represent the participation, dedication, and solidarity of all stakeholders against drugs. Besides the tableau, committed to its objective of making the nation drug-free, the personnel of NCB are seen moving along with the NARK-9 squad to accomplish their mandated work relentlessly and purposefully.

 

pointer
12:09 IST, January 26th 2023
ICAR Tableau- 'Millets'

A tableau of the Indian Council and Agricultural Research (ICAR) on the theme International Year of Millets 2023 was among the special attractions during the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Thursday. The tableau of ICAR depicted the flourishing crops of jowar, bajra, ragi, kutki and sanwa. Besides, the tractor in front of the tableau is decorated with a rangoli of millet grains.

 

pointer
12:09 IST, January 26th 2023
Haryana Tableau- 'International Gita Mahotsav'

Haryana's tableau reflects design based on Bhagavad Gita. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him knowledge of Gita. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battle of Mahabharat
 

 

pointer
12:03 IST, January 26th 2023
Karnataka Tableau- 'Celebrating Power of Nari'

Karnataka's tableau symbolically unveils the exceptional achievements of the state's 3 women achievers. Sulagitti Narasamma - a midwife, Tulsi Gowda Halakki - known as 'Vruksha Maate' & Saalumarada Thimmakka are noted names due to their selfless contribution to society.

 

pointer
12:03 IST, January 26th 2023
Uttar Pradesh Tableau- 'Ayodhya Deepotsava'

Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade showcases the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya

 

pointer
11:57 IST, January 26th 2023
Tamil Nadu Tableau: 'Women Empowerment & Culture'

The tableau of Tamil Nadu depicts woman empowerment and the culture of Tamil Nadu which prevailed from the Sangam era to the present. The front portion of the tableau showcases a statue of the ancient poetess Avvaiyar an icon for intellectual women. She wrote Aathichoodi and Kondraiventhan amongst several other poems.


 

pointer
11:57 IST, January 26th 2023
Maharashtra Tableau- 'Sade Tin Shaktipithe & Nari Shakti'

The tableau of Maharashtra presents the themes Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti showcased the feminine power

 

pointer
11:57 IST, January 26th 2023
West Bengal Tableau - 'Durga Puja in Kolkata'

The tableau of West Bengal presents the theme Durga Puja in Kolkata- Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.


 

pointer
11:57 IST, January 26th 2023
Kerala Tableau- 'Nari Shakti'

Kerala presents the tableau of 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. The tractor portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96.

 

pointer
11:57 IST, January 26th 2023
Jammu & Kashmir Tableau- 'Naya J&K'

The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir with its theme 'Naya J&K' showcases the holy Amarnath Shrine and Tulip gardens and lavender cultivation.

 

pointer
11:46 IST, January 26th 2023
Jharkhand Tableau- 'Baba Baidyanath Dham'

The tableau of Jharkhand shows the famous Baidyanath Temple located in Deoghar. Lord Birsa Munda is depicted in the front of the tableau.

 

pointer
11:46 IST, January 26th 2023
Arunachal Pradesh Tableau- 'Prospects of Tourism'

Arunachal Pradesh, known as the land for the rising sun, its tableau showcases the potential for tourism in the fields of adventure, sports, ecology, culture, religion, history and archaeology.

 

pointer
11:36 IST, January 26th 2023
Tripura Tableau- 'Sustainable Livelihood through tourism & organic farming'

Tripura's tableau with the theme 'Sustainable Livelihood through tourism & organic farming in Tripura with the active participation of women', displayed at the Republic Day parade. It also shows Mahamuni Buddha Mandir.

 

pointer
11:29 IST, January 26th 2023
Gujarat Tableau- 'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat'

Gujarat's tableau shows the renewable sources of energy on the theme 'Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat', on Republic Day 2023.

 

pointer
11:29 IST, January 26th 2023
Ladakh Tableau- 'Tourism & composite culture'

Based on the theme 'Tourism and composite culture of Ladakh', its tableau exhibits the essence of the UT's harmonious relationship with nature and the rest of the world.

 

pointer
11:29 IST, January 26th 2023
Uttarakhand tableau- 'Manaskhand'

Uttarakhand's tableau depicts the Corbett National Park and Almora's Jageshwar Dham with the theme Manaskhand

 

pointer
11:29 IST, January 26th 2023
Assam Tableau- 'Land of Heroes & Spiritualism'

With the theme of the Land of Heroes and Spiritualism, Assam's tableau represents Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on a boat and the view of Maa Kamakhya temple.

 

pointer
11:19 IST, January 26th 2023
Andhra Pradesh Tableau- 'Prabhala Theertham'

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh depicts 'Prabhala Theertham'- a festival of the peasantry during Makara Sankranti, at the Republic Day parade.

 

pointer
11:15 IST, January 26th 2023
NCC marching contingents at Kartavya Path

NCC Boys' and Girls' cadets marching contingents at Kartavya Path on Republic Day

 

pointer
11:15 IST, January 26th 2023
BSF camel contingent

The regal camels of the BSF enthral the audience at the Republic Day parade

 

pointer
11:15 IST, January 26th 2023
All-women CRPF marching contingent

President Murmu takes the salute of the all-women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent at the Republic Day parade.

 

pointer
11:15 IST, January 26th 2023
Indian Army & Navy Tableaux

Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force showcased during the Republic Day parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path.

 

pointer
11:05 IST, January 26th 2023
Naval contingent marches down Kartavya Path

The Naval contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander marches down Kartavya Path. The marching contingent for the first time in history consists of 3 women and 6 men Agniveers.

 

pointer
11:01 IST, January 26th 2023
Brass band of Indian Navy marches on Republic Day

The brass band of the Indian Navy comprising 80 musicians playing the Indian Navy song tune 'Jai Bharti' marches down Kartavya Path on Republic Day

 

pointer
10:58 IST, January 26th 2023
AKASH-27 Air Defence Missile Regiment at Kartavya Path

AKASH weapon system of 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment, 'the Amritsar Airfield' led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe and accompanied by Lt Chetana Sharma of 512 Light AD Missile Regiment (SP)

 

pointer
10:58 IST, January 26th 2023
Brahmos Missile Regiment at Kartavya Path

The detachment of Brahmos of the 861 Missile Regiment, led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala, participates in the parade at Kartavya Path.

 

COMMENT