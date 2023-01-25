Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Parade At Kartavya Path Concludes; Grand Finale By IAF Aircrafts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade showcased the theme "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): Resolve @75-Drug Free India", reflecting the resolve to make India drug-free. The front part of the tableau depicted a large humanoid sculpture suppressing the ill effects of drugs.It is presented in the form of a cactus garden, with a posture of crossed arms and a head swaying to the right, giving a strong message against drugs.

The large-sized hands in the rear part of the tableau represent citizens of India from all castes religions and regions spreading the vision of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat.On the sides of the tableau, people belonging to different parts of India are shown taking pledge to fight drugs with the motto, "Together we can do it".

At the lower part of the tableau, two hands joining in the form of a high contour, represent the participation, dedication, and solidarity of all stakeholders against drugs. Besides the tableau, committed to its objective of making the nation drug-free, the personnel of NCB are seen moving along with the NARK-9 squad to accomplish their mandated work relentlessly and purposefully.