Republic Day 2023 LIVE: Parade At Kartavya Path Concludes; Grand Finale By IAF Aircrafts

Image: ANI
With the National Anthem, the Republic Day 2023 parade at Kartavya Path concluded. Escorted by President's Bodyguard, President Droupadi Murmu and Republic Day Parade Chief Guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El –Sisi depart from Kartavya Path to Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprises 45 IAF aircraft, one from Indian Navy and four helicopters from Indian Army.
33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path
Daring motorcycle display by Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day. Corps of Signals Dare Devils team mesmerises the audience with their performance at Kartavya Path on Republic Day
Daring motorcycle display by Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day pic.twitter.com/PMRgoorLku— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2023
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)'s tableau at the 74th Republic Day parade showcased the theme "Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): Resolve @75-Drug Free India", reflecting the resolve to make India drug-free. The front part of the tableau depicted a large humanoid sculpture suppressing the ill effects of drugs.It is presented in the form of a cactus garden, with a posture of crossed arms and a head swaying to the right, giving a strong message against drugs.
The large-sized hands in the rear part of the tableau represent citizens of India from all castes religions and regions spreading the vision of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat.On the sides of the tableau, people belonging to different parts of India are shown taking pledge to fight drugs with the motto, "Together we can do it".
At the lower part of the tableau, two hands joining in the form of a high contour, represent the participation, dedication, and solidarity of all stakeholders against drugs. Besides the tableau, committed to its objective of making the nation drug-free, the personnel of NCB are seen moving along with the NARK-9 squad to accomplish their mandated work relentlessly and purposefully.
A tableau of the Indian Council and Agricultural Research (ICAR) on the theme International Year of Millets 2023 was among the special attractions during the 74th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Thursday. The tableau of ICAR depicted the flourishing crops of jowar, bajra, ragi, kutki and sanwa. Besides, the tractor in front of the tableau is decorated with a rangoli of millet grains.
Haryana's tableau reflects design based on Bhagavad Gita. In its entirety, the tableau shows Lord Krishna serving as the charioteer of Arjun and giving him knowledge of Gita. The patterns on the sides of the trailer show various scenes from the battle of Mahabharat
Karnataka's tableau symbolically unveils the exceptional achievements of the state's 3 women achievers. Sulagitti Narasamma - a midwife, Tulsi Gowda Halakki - known as 'Vruksha Maate' & Saalumarada Thimmakka are noted names due to their selfless contribution to society.
Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade showcases the three-day Deepotsava celebrated in Ayodhya
The tableau of Tamil Nadu depicts woman empowerment and the culture of Tamil Nadu which prevailed from the Sangam era to the present. The front portion of the tableau showcases a statue of the ancient poetess Avvaiyar an icon for intellectual women. She wrote Aathichoodi and Kondraiventhan amongst several other poems.
The tableau of Maharashtra presents the themes Sade Tin Shaktipithe and Nari Shakti showcased the feminine power
The tableau of West Bengal presents the theme Durga Puja in Kolkata- Inscribing Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
Kerala presents the tableau of 'Nari Shakti' and folk traditions of women empowerment. The tractor portrays Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96.
The tableau of Jammu & Kashmir with its theme 'Naya J&K' showcases the holy Amarnath Shrine and Tulip gardens and lavender cultivation.
The tableau of Jharkhand shows the famous Baidyanath Temple located in Deoghar. Lord Birsa Munda is depicted in the front of the tableau.
Arunachal Pradesh, known as the land for the rising sun, its tableau showcases the potential for tourism in the fields of adventure, sports, ecology, culture, religion, history and archaeology.
Tripura's tableau with the theme 'Sustainable Livelihood through tourism & organic farming in Tripura with the active participation of women', displayed at the Republic Day parade. It also shows Mahamuni Buddha Mandir.
Gujarat's tableau shows the renewable sources of energy on the theme 'Clean-Green energy Efficient Gujarat', on Republic Day 2023.
Based on the theme 'Tourism and composite culture of Ladakh', its tableau exhibits the essence of the UT's harmonious relationship with nature and the rest of the world.
Uttarakhand's tableau depicts the Corbett National Park and Almora's Jageshwar Dham with the theme Manaskhand
With the theme of the Land of Heroes and Spiritualism, Assam's tableau represents Ahom warrior Lachit Borphukan on a boat and the view of Maa Kamakhya temple.
The tableau of Andhra Pradesh depicts 'Prabhala Theertham'- a festival of the peasantry during Makara Sankranti, at the Republic Day parade.
NCC Boys' and Girls' cadets marching contingents at Kartavya Path on Republic Day
The regal camels of the BSF enthral the audience at the Republic Day parade
President Murmu takes the salute of the all-women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marching contingent at the Republic Day parade.
Tableaux of the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force showcased during the Republic Day parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path.
The Naval contingent of 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as Contingent Commander marches down Kartavya Path. The marching contingent for the first time in history consists of 3 women and 6 men Agniveers.
The brass band of the Indian Navy comprising 80 musicians playing the Indian Navy song tune 'Jai Bharti' marches down Kartavya Path on Republic Day
AKASH weapon system of 27 Air Defence Missile Regiment, 'the Amritsar Airfield' led by Captain Sunil Dasharathe and accompanied by Lt Chetana Sharma of 512 Light AD Missile Regiment (SP)
The detachment of Brahmos of the 861 Missile Regiment, led by Lieutenant Prajjwal Kala, participates in the parade at Kartavya Path.