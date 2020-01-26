Republic Day: Congress Sends A Copy Of The Constitution To PM Modi Through Amazon

In a metaphorical reference, the Congress party took a dig at Prime Minister Modi by urging him to 'read the Constitution.' The Congress party shared a picture of its virtual Amazon cart with the copy of the Indian Constitution for the Prime Minister. Raising accusations for 'diving the country', the mockery by the Congress party came as the country celebrates its 71st Republic Day. Keeping the payment method, 'pay on delivery', the Congress party's 'Constitution to PM' comes at the time when the country is facing outrage and nation-wide demonstrations against the policies of the BJP-led government, especially the controversial amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress," the tweet read, along with the image of an Amazon receipt which said that the copy of the Constitution was being dispatched to the Central Secretariat.

Recently, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 held in New Delhi, had said that Amazon is not doing a favour to India by investing a billion dollars in the country. The comment came at the time when the country is reeling under economic crisis, with the IMF chief GIta Gopinath blaming India's GDP figures for the organisation's downward revision of the global economic growth.

Congress takes on BJP

In another tweet, the Congress said a lesson the PM Modi-led BJP has failed to understand is that all people despite their creed, caste or gender are guaranteed equality before the law under Article 14 of the Constitution. "It is this article that is completely violated by the government's Citizenship Amendment Act," the party said. "It is important to remember that it is enshrined in our Constitution that all persons are protected from discrimination of any form. Therefore, any attempt to draft laws based on discrimination are unconstitutional," it said.

In a message on the eve of the Republic Day, Sonia Gandhi urged people on Saturday to rise above personal prejudices and stand united to protect the Constitution and its values, claiming that they are being attacked through a "deep-rooted" conspiracy. "A deep-rooted conspiracy has been hatched to set a discourse to divide countrymen based on religion, regionalism and language as also to subvert and undermine the Constitution. An unprecedented atmosphere of disturbance, fear and insecurity has been foisted upon the country.

The Act leaves out Ahmedis and Shia sects from Pakistan who face persecution and does not include other neighbouring countries--Nepal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and others. The Centre has argued saying that all three countries included in the Act are Muslim-majority and thus Muslims are "unlikely to face religious persecution." The CAA that excludes the Muslim community, has been opposed and considered to be a violation of the Indian constitution by critics. There have been widespread protests in the national capital and citizens across the country. Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan governments have passed resolution against CAA in their respective Assembly. West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee is likely to pass the Bill on Monday.

