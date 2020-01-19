Scindia Calls Goyal's Amazon Remark 'unfortunate', Expresses Concern Over State Of Economy

Terming Union Minister Piyush Goyal's statement on Amazon as "unfortunate", Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has and expressed concerns over investment, economic growth rate, unemployment and inflation in the country.

"There is an urgent need to boost investment in the country and to work on the economic growth rate in the country. It is also important to bring inflation under control and end unemployment - all these fronts are in a very serious situation which did not exist for the past 25-30 years", Scindia said in a media interaction.

"Today, there is a dire need for investments in the country. There is a competition between the countries for attracting investors; in such an environment, if such statements are issued, it will do more damage than good," Scindia added.

READ | ‘Investments Within Law’: Piyush Goyal Clarifies Day After 'Amazon Doing No Favour' Jibe

'Amazon not doing a favour by investing in India'

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, during the Raisina Dialogue 2020 held in New Delhi, had said that Amazon is not doing a favour to India by investing a billion dollars in the country. However, later he said that his statement was misinterpreted and clarified that the government welcomes all investments but it should adhere to rules and regulations while adding that these investments should not hamper small traders by creating unfair competition.

READ | Piyush Goyal Releases First Glimpse Of The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

"We welcome all types of investments. But if the foundation of any investment violates law then there will be a legal process. Some people think I said something negative against Amazon. If you look at the context of my statement, I said that investment should come within the law and regulations. This process is followed across the world", Goyal said.

READ | Jeff Bezos Writes An Open Letter To Indian Stakeholders, Highlights 'Make In India'

"There are some laws regarding eCommerce in India. We welcome investments that come under those laws. However, this investment should not create unfair competition to small traders and retail businessmen in India," he said.

READ | Jeff Bezos' Tryst With B'Town Has Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal & Others, See Pics

(With ANI inputs)