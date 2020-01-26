Republic Day Parade Firsts: PM Modi's Tribute At War Memorial, CRPF Women Bikers And More

The national flag was hoisted at the Rajpath on the 71st Republic Day, in the presence of President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Guest President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, on Sunday. As the celebrations are underway at the national capital, this year's Republic Day stands out for its many firsts - from contingent of women bikers of CRPF to Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial before arriving at Rajpath.

Prime Minister pays tribute at National War Memorial

In a break from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects at the National War Memorial, along with the wreath-laying at the Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate. The Prime Minister along with the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and the three service chiefs paid tributes to the martyred soldiers before proceeding for the Republic Day event.

"For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the National War Memorial on Republic Day where he would be received by the Chief of Defence Staff and the three services chiefs," Republic Day parade commander Major General Alok Kakkar had said on Thursday. Delhi: PM Modi leads the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers, by laying a wreath at National War Memorial. Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria present pic.twitter.com/DopNkALhVA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Tania Shergill: first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade

Among many firsts of this year's Republic Day, Captain Tania Shergill is the first woman to lead the Republic Day parade as the parade adjutant. A parade adjutant is responsible for directing and conducting the parade. She was also the first woman parade adjutant for the Army Day parade on January 15 when she led an all-male contingent in the parade at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment.

Delhi: The marching contingent of the Corps of Signals is led by Captain Tanya Shergil, a fourth generation Army Officer. The motto of the Corps is “Teevra Chaukas” #RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/fAEJ0k6XkZ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

“It was a feeling of great pride, a sense of accomplishment and worthiness, and pure blessing,” Shergill, told PTI after the function. The 26-year-old is the fourth generation of her family to serve in the Indian Army. Her great grandfather was part of the Sikh Regiment in World War I. Her paternal grandfather was also part of the same regiment and her maternal grandfather served in the 14th Armoured Regiment. Her father served in the artillery regiment. She is a graduate of the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai and applied to the academy during her final year of engineering. After her training at OTA, she was commissioned in the Corps of Signal in 2017.

DRDO contingent showcasing ASAT

One of the main highlights was to witness the marching contingent of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that showcased Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) - Mission Shakti. Mission Shakti, India’s first anti-satellite mission, was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s capability to bring down hostile satellites. Apart from A-Sat, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers was displayed for the first time during the parade at the majestic Rajpath.

Contingent of women bikers of CRPF

In a first, a contingent of women bikers of CRPF performed daredevil stunts. The contingent was led by Inspector Seema Nag, who saluted The President while standing atop a moving motorcycle.

Tri-service formation

One of the most keenly awaited segments of the parade is the "Trishul" fly-past being carried out by three Advanced Light Helicopters. It was the first time a "tri-service formation" took part in a Republic Day parade. This was followed by a "Vic" formation of Chinook helicopters. The Trishul formation by SU-30 MKI aircraft also gave a spectacular view.

Tableau of Jal Shakti Ministry

The recently formed Jal Shakti ministry showcased the government's new initiative, 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. The tableau showcased the aims of the ministry at providing tapped drinking water.

