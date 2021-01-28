Republic Day's Beating Retreat To Feature New 'Swarnim Vijay' Rendition To Mark 1971 Win

As India completed 50 years of its 1971 war victory over Pakistan, a special new composition of "Swarnim Vijay" would be played in the Beating Retreat Ceremony, which will be held on January 29 to mark the end of the 4-day long 72nd Republic Day festivities. The composition will be led by Lieutenant Colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at the historical Vijay Chowk where the ceremony takes place each year.

Apart from the special new composition of "Swarnim Vijay", the other new compositions of this year include Air Force band's "Tiranga Senani" and "Nida Yodha". Navy band's "Bharat Vandana", Army Mil band's "Garud Prahar" and "Sambodhan Eco" and Massed ban's "Bharat Ke Jawan".

2021 Beating Retreat ceremony

According to sources, a total of 60 buglers, 17 trumpeters and 60 drummers will participate in this year's Beating Retreat ceremony which will be performed by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the mass formation of bands of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Delhi Police. Moreover, 20 bands each of Punjab Regiment and Rajputana Rifles will also be participating in the ceremony.

A total of 25 bands of Rajput Regiment, 19 bands of Bihar Regiment and at least 7 bands of Gorkha Regiment will also be part of the festivities. The ceremony will start with 'Fanfare' composition by buglers and will end with 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' composition by them.

What is the Beating Retreat ceremony?

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old Indian military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset as soon as the buglers sounded the "RETREAT' the troops ceased fighting. The Beating Retreat ceremony is conducted every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk to mark the formal conclusion of Republic Day festivities. The ceremony is graced by the President. The lowering of flags at dusk against the backdrop of the setting sun is followed by lighting up of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block, South Block and Parliament House in unison.

(With inputs from ANI)