Republic TV Accesses First Pictures Of Wadhawans During Mahabaleshwar Lockdown Jaunt

On Friday, Republic TV accessed the first pictures of the Wadhawans from their visit to Mahabaleshwar. Currently, 23 members of the Wadhawan family including DHFL promoters Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan have been sent to a quarantine centre after violating the travel restrictions imposed due to the nationwide lockdown. They had reportedly travelled from a rented place in Khandala to Mahabaleshwar despite the ban on inter-district movement.

The Wadhawans booked by the police

According to the Satara Superintendent of Police, they detained the members of the Wadhawan family after locals in the area alerted them. They have been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code besides relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act and COVID-19 regulations. In a surprising turn of events, it emerged that the Wadhwans were able to reach Mahabaleshwar on producing a letter written by Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta. The letter stated that the Wadhawans were his family friends and travelling for a 'medical emergency'. Incidentally, the DHFL promoters had skipped the summons of the Enforcement Directorate on March 17 citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are being probed in connection with the DHFL and Yes Bank cases. Both the CBI and ED have requested the authorities to not allow the DHFL promoters to leave after the completion of the quarantine period as there were non-bailable warrants pending against them. Meanwhile, Anil Deshmukh announced that Gupta had been sent on compulsory leave. Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik will investigate the bureaucrat's role and submit a report within 15 days' time.

Devendra Fadnavis questions the role of the state government

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami earlier in the day, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned the role of the state government for the permission given to the Wadhawan family to travel to Mahabaleshwar. He contended that the Principal Secretary issuing a letter to the DHFL promoters wanted by the CBI and ED was a very serious matter. Citing his own experience as the CM and Home Minister, he observed that no senior bureaucrat would take such a decision without receiving on order from the political bosses.

