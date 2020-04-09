Wadhawan Family Violates Lockdown; 23 Family Members Travel To Mahabaleshwar

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed till April 14, Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday confirmed that DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan's family violated the lockdown. Satara's SP informed Republic World that 23 members of the Wadhawan family travelled to Mahabaleshwar on Thursday. He added that the locals flagged authorities on their arrival and that an investigation has been ordered on how they managed to reach Mahabaleshwar.

Earlier on March 18, DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had cited Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat for not appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in the ongoing investigation into Yes Bank. The ED is probing into the loans offered by Yes Bank to DHFL which has been booked for siphoning funds close to Rs 13000 crores allegedly through 80 shell companies.

Coronavirus and the lockdown imposed

At present, there are 5200 plus active Coronavirus cases while more than 169 deaths have been reported across the country. In an attempt to restrict the transmission of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 25. However, as the number of cases continues to increase across the country, several states have requested the Centre to extend the period of lockdown.

On Thursday, Odisha became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown in its state till April 30. "During the ongoing lockdown period amid COVID-19 crisis, your discipline and sacrifice have provided us with the strength to fight Coronavirus," CM Naveen Patnaik said to the people of Odisha according to a local channel.

India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

