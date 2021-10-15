Last Updated:

'Requirement For NYT Job?': Amish Tripathi Slams Journalist's Hinduphobic Navratri Tweet

Amish Tripathi took to Twitter on Dussehra and reacted to a Hinduphobic tweet by an NYT correspondent, which created a buzz on the micro-blogging platform.

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi took to his Twitter account on the occasion of Dussehra and reacted to a Hinduphobic tweet by a New York Times (NYT) correspondent, which has created a buzz on the micro-blogging platform. The correspondent recounted her experience as she travelled by IndiGo airlines and penned down a tweet on October 14 whose title read, "An undercurrent of religion is everywhere here." The author called out the correspondent for her 'casual racism and orientalism' in his reply to her tweet.

Amish Tripathi reacts to NYT correspondent's Hinduphobic tweet

The tweet Amish Tripathi responded to was about an announcement made by an IndiGo airline captain. An NYT correspondent wrote in her tweet that the captain gave the passengers onboard a 'lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri'. She further wrote, "IndiGo airline captain gives a lecture on the Hindu festival of Navaratri, describes flight path from Varanasi to Kolkata as the city of Shiv to the city of Shakti." She also penned down that the captain said, "India for me is not just a noun; it's an adjective, a quality."

The tweet caught Amish Tripathi's eye and he mentioned that the NYT correspondent used 'passive-aggressive words' in her tweet. He also decoded the 'real meaning' of the tweet in his response. He wrote, "Underneath her passive-aggressive words, her tweet's real meaning: "These dirty brown people & their attachment to their strange culture! Why can't they just be Godless?" Several fans and followers of Tripathi agreed with him and headed to the comments section of the post to leave notes for the author, who took a stand against what the NYT correspondent had to say.

