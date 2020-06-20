Assam Restaurant Owner Redesigns Robots To Serve Food, Medicine To COVID-19 Patients

As Coronavirus crisis grips Assam, a restaurant owner in Guwahati has redesigned robots, enabling them to serve food and medicine to Coronavirus patients and facilitate virtual meetings with doctors.

Restaurant owner SN Farid told ANI that he has been using robots at his restaurant for 1.5 years to serve drinks to customers. In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he decided to redesign them to assist health care professionals.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that 102 new positive cases of Coronavirus were reported in Assam, taking the total count in the state to 5,006, including 1,928 active cases, 3,066 discharged and nine deaths.

Aurangabad student designs robot for delivery of medicines

In another similar incident, an Aurangabad student has designed a robot for the contactless delivery of medical supplies and food to the patients. Sair Suresh Rangdal, a seventh standard student has come up with a battery-operated robot named 'Shourya' in Aurangabad which can be controlled remotely using a smartphone and can be used to deliver necessities to patients in hospitals, saving medical staff from coming in contact with a possible infection.

"The robot is operated by battery and can be controlled by a smartphone. It can carry items weighing up to 1 kg," said Suresh to news agency ANI. "The aim behind designing this robot is to reduce physical contact of medical staff with coronavirus patients and hence reducing their change of contracting COVID-19. It can move forward, backward, 360 degrees right and left," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)