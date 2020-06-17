Assam Govt's 'Pragyan Bharti' Scheme To Benefit 2 Lakh Students This Year: Himanta Sarma

The Assam government on Wednesday, June 17 announced that 2 lakh students will benefit from its 'Pragyan Bharti' scheme this year. Under this scheme, students are provided with free textbooks up to Higher secondary level. The state government has also released Rs.1000 funds to the bank account of 67,531 graduation students for procurement of textbooks as promised in the Assam Budget 2020, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

As announced in #AssamBudget2020 we have released Rs 1000 to bank a/c of 67531graduation students each for procurement of textbooks. The step has been taken under 'Pragyan Bharti' scheme & will include 2 lakh students this yr. In Assam, we provide free textbooks up to HS level. pic.twitter.com/sg0j61Bqs0 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 17, 2020

Assam govt declares free admission for academic year 2020-21

Earlier the Assam government on Sunday, June 7 had also declared that 'all admissions' from Higher secondary level up to Postgraduate level will be made absolutely free for all the students for the academic year 2020-21. This free admission will also be applicable for courses like medical, engineering and polytechnic. Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the decision by the state government will be a major relief to the families of the students amid the Coronavirus crisis.

"Extremely pleased to share GOA has made ALL admissions - from HS upto PG level including medical, engineering, polytechnic for academic year 2020-21 - absolutely free. Under stress due to COVID-19, this shall be big relief to families. All prospectus will be free," Sarma said in a tweet.

