Jaipur-based Firm Deploys Robots To Reduce Human Contact, Transmission Of COVID-19

In a bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus, a Jaipur-based private firm has recently deployed humanoid and other Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques. According to reports, the reason for deploying these robots was to reduce human to human interaction in the firm’s everyday operations.

Robots helping curb the spread of COVID-19

As per reports, Mayank Mathur, the Technical Head of RC Enterprises, said that his firm has deployed several touchless measures. For example, when employees reach the firm's entrance gate, a robot will measure their temperature. Mayank added that COVID-19 and the impact that it has had on society will linger for a long time, which means society will have to find new ways to adapt to the situation and carry on.

The robots that wait at the entrances to take employees temperatures, will also prevent anyone from entering the office without a facemask. The robots are also programmed to clean the floors and glasses.

Robots helping healthcare workers

A Jaipur-based company — Club First has developed robots to help the healthcare workers and to contain the spread of the virus. According to the Managing Director of Club First Bhuvanesh Mishra, the robot can do thermal screening and also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not.

He further added that 95 per cent of the robot is made in India. "It is the world's first robot that is based on spine technology which helps robots balance anything it handles. The robot doesn't follow any line or magnetic path, it self-navigates," he added.

Hospitals in Bangaluru have also deployed the 'Mitra' robots to check and screen the patients for COVID-19 symptoms. According to reports, the robots are programmed to interact with people using facial and speech recognition. Further, if the patient's temperature is normal with no COVID-19 symptoms after screening, the robot prints an entry pass that has the screening result with their name and picture on it.

(Image/Input credits ANI)