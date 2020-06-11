Restriction On Export Of HCQ Lifted; Production Surpassed Domestic Requirement: Union Min

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday revealed that the government had lifted the restrictions put on the export of Hydroxychloroquine since its production now surpassed its domestic requirement. India which is the largest exporter of HCQ had put a ban on its export on March 25 reserving it for domestic use, after it showed a breakthrough in treating severe COVID patients successfully. Shortly after India had come to the world's aid partially lifting restrictions on the anti-malarial drug.

"When the COVID crisis started we had two units making Hydroxychloroquine, now we have 12 and production is more than the requirement. Hence, the Government of India lifted export restrictions on it. Manufacturers have to sell 20 per cent in domestic market, the rest can be exported," Mandaviya told news agency ANI.

When the ban was announced India only had two manufacturing units producing 50 lakh HCQ tablets daily. However, in a short span of time, the country managed to set up 12 manufacturing units producing 1.5 crore tablets daily, according to the Union Minister. "All have to be sold 20 per cent in domestic market so that there is no shortage of medicine in the country," Mandaviya stated.

Earlier this week, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda had tweeted about the lifting of restrictions on the export of HCQ giving details regarding supply and production in the domestic market.

WHO resumes HCQ trials

Last week, in a major decision, World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Executive Group, allowed resuming all solidarity trials, including the one on Hydroxychloroquine, announced WHO director Dr.Tedros. Shortly after the suspension of HCQ trails, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had written to WHO expressing their disagreement over the suspension saying that the primary point of their difference in opinion was the dosage standards between Indian and international trials which would explain the efficacy issues of HCQ in treating COVID-19 patients. The Health Ministry had also written to WHO stating that all reports regarding HCQ had not been considered.

