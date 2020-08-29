Retired IAS Officer Utpal Kumar Singh Appointed Secretary In Lok Sabha

Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Utpal Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary in Lok Sabha with effect from September 1. The appointment was approved by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 28.

According to the notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat, Singh has been appointed Secretary on a contract. Singh, a 1986 batch IAS officer served as the chief secretary of Uttarakhand before retiring on July 31 this year. The detailed terms and conditions of Singh's appointment will be issued separately, the notification added.

Read: In A First, Employees Of Lok Sabha Would Get Allowances For Uniform Instead Of Cloth Piece

Retired IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh has been appointed as Secretary in Lok Sabha with effect from 1st Septemeber 2020. pic.twitter.com/8GwJtIIqys — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Read: Lok Sabha Secretariat Bans Entry Of MPs' Personal Staff Inside Parliament Amid COVID

Singh's service

Utpal Kumar Singh, who hails from Jharkhand, has previously held various key positions in state and central ministries with departments ranging from Horticulture, Tourism, Home, Energy, Public Works Department (PWD). He has also been the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Uttarkhand in the previous BJP government. As per reports, Singh has also served in Uttar Pradesh as District Magistrate of Muzzafarnagar.

Read: 'Lok Sabha In Central Hall & Rajya Sabha In Lower House'; Parliament Back In July: Sources