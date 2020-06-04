Revised List Of Containment Zones In Mumbai And Delhi; Details Here

After the Centre extended the lockdown to June 30 in containment zones across the country, the states were allowed to revise the list on the basis of the Coronavirus cases pertaining to the zone. While relaxations on movement have been allowed in non-containment zones, containment zones are thoroughly barricaded and sealed to prevent any unauthorised exit or entry. Inhabitants of the zone are supplied essential items at their doorstep. Here is the revised list of containment zones released by Mumbai and Delhi.

Read: Uttar Pradesh Issues New Guidelines For Unlock 1, Divides Rural & Urban Containment Zones

Mumbai

Delhi

Read: COVID-19: Delhi Now Has 122 Containment Zones; Cases Rise By Over 1,000 For Third Consecutive Day

Read: Bihar Follows MHA Order, Extends Lockdown In Containment Zones Till June 30