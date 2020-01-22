'Rightly Deserves': BJP Rebel Shatrughan Sinha All Praises For New Chief JP Nadda

Several BJP leaders hailed JP Nadda for his "simplicity" and also his vast organisational experience to express confidence that the party will do well under him as he was elected unopposed as the party president on Monday. However, Nadda has earned unlikely praise from BJP's Opposition clan on Wednesday. Congress leader and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who is also a former BJP leader, praised Nadda for being appointed as the National President of the ruling party. He also praised PM Modi and the outgoing president "master strategist" Amit Shah for the decision.

'Heartiest Congratulations! To the BJP'

Heartiest Congratulations! To the #BJP for their new National party President #JPNadda. Though it’s entirely an internal matter, but since my political career/ journey was nurtured here it’s an emotional & affectionate moment for me too. Some people may take it otherwise, pic.twitter.com/8oKkdnjTwH — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 22, 2020

'Hats off and salutations for the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi'

Taking to Twitter, Sinha, in a series of tweets heaped praises for Nadda and said that though it’s "entirely an internal matter" of the BJP, but since his political career/ journey was "nurtured" in the party, he called it an "emotional and affectionate moment" for him too. He also clarified that he was making the remarks in his personal capacity as "some people may take it otherwise". Praising Nadda, he said that he is "truly a brilliant, nice, balanced, very good human being, old friend, former colleague, experienced, matured, senior activist, former Cabinet minister and his roots are from both Himachal Pradesh and Bihar."

giving it different meanings as I say this in my personal capacity, as the bond is emotional & natural. Hats off & salutations for the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi & Hon’ble HM, outgoing President, ‘master strategist’ #AmitShah for having

elevated / selected #JPNadda as — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 22, 2020

"His sheer dedication, commitment and immense contribution for the party have been tremendous and he rightly deserves to be the National President of BJP. Best wishes for the future ahead. Jai Hind!," Shatrughan Sinha added.

& our #Bihar. His sheer dedication, commitment & immense contribution for the party have been tremendous & he rightly deserves to be the National President of #BJP. Best wishes for the future ahead. Jai Hind!#NationalPresidentBJP — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) January 22, 2020

READ | As JP Nadda succeeds him as BJP national president, Amit Shah relinquishes his old charge

READ | Rajnath Singh says BJP will "rule all States" as JP Nadda becomes new party president

About Jagat Prakash Nadda

JP Nadda is a veteran party leader with strong RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - the BJP's ideological mentor) roots. He was MLA in Himachal Pradesh for three terms before he moved to the Central government as a Cabinet Minister from 1998 to 2003. Amit Shah had written to the Prime Minister in June 2019 requesting that his job of party chief be given to someone else as he had to focus completely on the responsibilities of being Home Minister. Nadda will set his eyes on the upcoming Assembly polls in Delhi and will hope to deliver big in Delhi. After Delhi, it will be Bihar, where it is in power with ally Nitish Kumar. The party has also launched a mega campaign in Bengal, which will vote in 2021.

READ | JP Nadda's goals are clear, says 'will not stop'; eyes govt formation in non-BJP states

READ | Mallika Nanda overjoyed as husband JP Nadda becomes BJP national president