RJD MLA stages cycle ride to Bihar State Assembly to protest against fuel price hike

The budget session of the Bihar State Assembly started on February 18. Before the proceedings of the House began, members of the opposition, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs, were seen protesting outside the House over rising prices of petrol and diesel and farmers' agitation. Two RJD MLAs reached the House by bicycle, while several Congress MLAs were seen opposing the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Protest against fuel price hike

RJD MLA Akhtarul Islam Shaheen and Mukesh Raushan (from the Mahua constituency) reached the assembly on their bicycles. Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmed Khan reached the assembly with an earthen stove and wood. MLAs from opposition parties CPI and CPI(M) were also seen shouting slogans against agricultural laws. They were demanding the implementation of the MSP guarantee and withdrawal of all three agricultural laws. On the other hand, five AIMIM MLAs were wearing the same dress and holding a plank of demands related to Seemanchal. AIMIM MLAs also called for the rehabilitation of the displaced.

The budget session of the Bihar Legislature is expected to surround issues including alleged frauds in the coronavirus investigation, farmers' condition, law and order situation in the state and rising fuel prices. When asked about the opposition's strategy during this session which ends on March 24, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav told reporters that during this session, the opposition will vigorously raise several issues.

RJD MLA rides a bicycle to Bihar State Assembly

RJD MLA Virendra said that the budget will be presented on Monday. After which, his party would seek answers from the government in the House on incidents of unemployment, fuel price hikes and crime in the state, especially to ensure increasing violence and law and order with women. Virendra said, "if the government failed to do so, we would not let the House function." However, Mahua MLA Mukesh Raushan said, "The prices of petrol and diesel are being increased every day. Protesting against such policies I came in the cycle to take part in this Budget session. I have come from Hajipur, I started from there at 7 am today. Due to the price rise, everything is expensive. Crime is at its peak, we will surely work to overthrow the government from power."

The budget session of the Bihar Legislature will last for one month. The session began with Governor Fagu Chauhan's address. It has started from Friday and will run till March 24. During this period, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Tarkishore Prasad, will present his first budget on Monday. Prasad will present an economic survey of the state after addressing the joint session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

(With inputs from ANI)

