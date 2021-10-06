Rohini Court Shootout: Delhi Police Re-arrests Gangster Tillu's Associate Bali

In a recent update to the Rohini court shootout case, the Delhi Police crime branch on Tuesday, October 5, re-arrested Naveen Dabas alias Bali, who was already in jail in connection with gangster Jitender Gogi's killing.

Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu, who gave instructions for the entire operation to kill Jitender Gogi over the phone, was also re-arrested and taken into custody. Tillu and his associate Bali had together planned to kill Gogoi. So far, four people have been arrested in connection to the Rohini courtroom shootout incident where Gogi was gunned down.

CCTV footage analysis

Over 100 CCTV video footage was analysed by the investigators to spot the four men in connection to the case. According to sources, the two accused involved in the shooting were clearly seen in the footage. As seen in the first CCTV footage, both the shooters get down from their car and walk towards Gate number 4 of the Rohini court.

On September 25, two miscreants identified as Umang and Vinay were arrested by the Delhi Police based on the video footage which helped police to identify the car. In the second footage, both the shooters were seen wearing lawyer's dresses and moving inside the court's premises. In the third video footage, the arrested accused and both the shooters were seen in a rented hotel room in Haiderpur. A fourth video showed only the arrested miscreants who escaped from the court after the shootout.

Rohini Court shootout

On September 24, in an alleged clash between rival gangs, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises. According to sources, when gangster and history-sheeter Gogi was being produced in court, his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi police. This was the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

The police shot dead assailants Rahul and Maurice who entered the court dressed as lawyers. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources said that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

(Image: PTI)