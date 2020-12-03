Ex-India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh To Return Padma Shri In Support Of Farmers' Protest

Joining several other sportspersons, former captain of the Indian hockey team and two-time Olympian Pargat Singh has also decided to return the Padma Shri award he received in 1998. The former hockey player who is now a Congress member will join former athletes in returning their prestigious awards to the Centre, as a mark of protest against the three contentious agrarian laws and express solidarity with the farmers' agitation. Singh, who led the Indian team at the 1992 and 1996 Olympics, is also a recipient of the Arjuna Award which he received in 1989.

Apart from Pargat Singh, Arjuna awardees Sajjan Singh Cheema and Rajbir Kaur, Padma Shree awardee Kartar Singh, Olympic medallist Gurmail Singh and former cricket coach Rajinder Singh have also decided to return their awards back to the Union Government. The athletes have stated that they will proceed to Delhi on December 5 and place their awards outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Basketball player and Arjuna awardee Sajjan Singh Cheema strongly criticised the use of water cannons and tear gas shells against the protesting farmers. "But water cannons and teargas shells were used against them when they were going to Delhi. If turbans of our elders and brothers are tossed, then what will we do with our awards and honour? We are in support of our farmers. We do not want such awards and that is why we are returning the same," PTI quoted Cheema.

Prakash Singh Badal to return Padma Vibhushan

Even as the Centre continues to deliberate with the farmers over the contentious laws, former Punjab CM and Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal, on Thursday, announced that he would return his Padma Vibhushan award and also wrote to the President about the same. In his letter, Parkash Singh Badal has said that the decision has been taken in protest against “the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India’s and against the shocking indifference and contempt with which the Centre is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers against the three farm Acts.”

Meanwhile, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmers' representatives is currently underway. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are representing the Centre in the meeting. Moreover, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today to discuss the ongoing agitation in a bid to work out a peaceful solution. The Chief Minister stated that he 'reiterated his opposition' in the meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and the security of the nation.

