From Priyanka Chopra To Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood Actors Who Bagged The Padma Shri Title

The Padma Shri award, one of the most prestigious awards, was instituted in the year 1954. It is given as a mark of recognition to citizens of India across themes of arts, education, industry, literature, public affairs, social service, science and more. The Padma Shri not only provides recognition but motivates one to work harder to achieve the goal. Here's a list of Bollywood celebrities who bagged the title of the honorary Padma Shri along with several other accolades. Have a look at the list below:

Bollywood actors with Padma Shri Award

Priyanka Chopra's Padma Shri award

Priyanka Chopra was conferred with the Padma Shri in the year 2016. Recently, she took to Instagram to post a series of pictures that reflected the time she was honoured with the prestigious award. In the pictures, Priyanka dotted a lemon-yellow saree with white florals laced on it. In her caption, Priyanka wrote about how the pictures bring back so many memories. She also revealed that it is a personal achievement and what made it even more special was the joy and pride it gave to her family. Take a look at the post below.

Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri Award

Kangana Ranaut is the only Bollywood actor to receive the Padma Shri Award in the year 2020. Ranaut is also the recipient of several other accolades that includes three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Kangana rose to fame after her debut with the film Gangster that released in the year 2006. Later, she featured in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion and bagged her first National Film Award in the year 2009.

After being conferred with Padma Shri, #KanganaRanaut conveys her heartfelt gratitude to the honorable govt of India and her well wishers.#PadmaShriKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/TuSD6QPuS3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2020

Vidya Balan’s Padma Shri Award

Vidya Balan bagged the fourth-highest civilian award in the year 2014 in a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Vidya made her film debut with the Bengali film titled Bhalo Theko while she made her Bollywood debut with the film Parineeta. She received critical reviews for her performance in the film. Other films that starred the actor were Paa, Ishqiya, No One Killed Jessica, Kahaani, The Dirty Picture and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Madhuri Dixit’s Padma Shri Award

Madhuri Dixit was awarded the Padma Shri Award in the year 2008. The recipient of several other accolades such as six Filmfare Awards, Madhuri made her acting debut with the film Abodh. She rose to prominence for her performance in the film Tezaab. She also featured in films such as Parinda, Devdas, Lajja, Dedh Ishqiya and Total Dhamaal.

Sridevi’s Padma Shri Award

Veteran actor Sridevi received the honorary award in the year 2013. Sridevi started her career at a very young age as a child artist with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She gained recognition for her performance in the romantic drama Julie. Sridevi also starred in Chandni, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Judaai, Mr India, English Vinglish and Mom.

