Rs 406 Crores Received In Uttar Pradesh's COVID Care Fund: Addtional Chief Secy

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi has informed that an amount of Rs 406 crores have been received in the state's COVID care fund. Out of the total amount, Rs 214.80 crores has been obtained from the CM Relief Fund whereas Rs 192.19 crores have been received from the general public. The Additional Chief Secretary also highlighted that the district officer and Chief Medical Officer have been instructed to carry out mass screening in each district to combat the Coronavirus.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Awasthi also stated that a total of 1,657 trains have arrived in Uttar Pradesh so far. "The entire campaign (mass screening) will be started by forming 1 lakh teams while preparing its action plan," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad informed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state has touched 63.31 per cent. "In the past 24 hours, 605 cases have come up. The state has 6,152 active cases while 11,601 people have been cured and discharged in the state so far. A total of 569 deaths have been reported so far due to the infection," Prasad said. He also added that a total of 5,74,340 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state including the 15,079 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

CM Yogi Adityanath lists measures

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Sunday said that in a state with around 24 crore population, there are only 6,000 active cases of the COVID-19 disease. Addressing 'UP Jansamvad' virtual rally from Lucknow, the Chief Minister stated that the government has provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes and has ensured doorstep delivery of food packages.

"We have ensured the doorstep delivery of food packages. We have provided assistance and ensured that migrant workers safely reached their homes. We have also done the work of making people aware of safety measures by making continuous communication on how to contain the spread of coronavirus," he added.

