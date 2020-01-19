RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Weaves Constitution Into New Definition For 'Hindutva'; Read Here

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat while addressing an event in Uttar Pradesh has elaborated on the meaning of Hindutva stating that all descendants of the great ancestors living together despite diversity is Hindutva.

"Constitution says we should try to bring emotional integration. But what is the emotion? The emotion is that this country belongs to us, we are descendants of our great ancestors & we have to live together despite our diversity. This is what we call Hindutva" said Bhagwat while addressing the event 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat' (India of the future) at Bareilly.

"India's religion is very special as it is based on spirituality. Religions are different in appearance but all are one. We have to embrace unity and we all have to follow our culture. Everybody's worship is different but everyone believes the same, said Bhagwat earlier on Friday.

Two-child policy

The RSS Chief had recently spoken about having a two-child policy while elaborating about the population explosion as population control is the need of the hour. The RSS chief spoke on a range of issues including the amended Citizenship Law and abrogation of Article 370 while addressing a closed-door meeting with the senior volunteers of the organization at Moradabad Institute of Technology (MIT) on Friday.

He opined that India is a growing country but an uncontrolled population growth was not healthy for the nation. The RSS Chief said that the organization has been advocating the two-children policy for quite some time now but opined that the final call lies with the Centre.

Answering questions on the amended Citizenship Act and abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Bhagwat said the RSS was fully supportive of the BJP government on these issues and there was no question of taking these steps back however he maintained that more awareness needs to be created among the masses over the passage of the Act. However, the RSS Chief's