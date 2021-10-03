RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Public Interest Issues Should Be Taken Up On Priority

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday remarked that issues related to public interests deserve a quick response. He said that decisions on such matters should be taken on priority in the Parliament. Bhagwat, who is currently on a visit to Jammu, said that the leaders should look beyond their opinions in public interest matters.

Addressing an event in Jammu titled 'Prabudh Sanghosthi', Mohan Bhagwat said that the leaders should value such matters and take up quick responses. "Parliament does not function over differences of opinion. That is fine. That will happen as per democratic tradition. But one should look beyond this. Decisions on issues related to public interests should be taken on priority," the RSS chief said.

The RSS chief arrived in Jammu on September 30 as part of a four-day visit. Bhagwat last visited Jammu in 2016, making this his first visit to the Union Territory after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A. During the visit, Bhagwat will review the position of RSS in the region along with their efforts in Jammu and Kashmir, in fields such as Sewa (service), education, public awareness, health, rural development, ecology, water conservation, social equality, and so on. He is also holding meetings with various dignitaries from the region.

RSS to expand shakhas in J&K

Furthermore, Bhagwat informed that the RSS is in plans to expand shakhas in Jammu and Kashmir. "We plan to set up shakhas in Jammu and Kashmir to promote the spirit of patriotism among people," he said during the event. Ahead of his visit, Bhagwat had remarked that Hindutva was an ideology system that drew everyone together and it was needed to unite across the country.

Bhagwat to address RSS volunteers

On October 3, Bhagwat will use video conferencing to address RSS volunteers across Jammu and Kashmir. He will also meet with Pracharaks from across the union area, as well as dignitaries. Sangh workers played a critical role in helping people during the first and second waves of COVID. Bhagwat will gather input from RSS volunteers who worked throughout the pandemic's first and second waves. The Centre repealed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the region into two territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in August 2019.

Image: AP