RSS Condemns Sharad Pawar's 'Ram Mandir Won't Cure COVID' Remark

Amid the political mudslinging over PM Modi's visit to Ayodya for the 'Bhumi Pujan' of Lord Ram temple, RSS has retorted to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar who made a controversial statement by saying 'some think building temple will cure COVID'. One of the RSS leaders, Ramlal took to Twitter asking why some political parties have problem with the name of Lord Ram and his Temple.

प्रभु श्रीराम के नाम व राम मंदिर के निर्माण से कुछ राजनीतिक दलों व नेताओं को क्यों परेशानी होती है ? — Ramlal (@Ramlal) July 20, 2020

Sharad Pawar's jibe over PM Modi has invited a flurry of criticisms from the BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swami and Uma Bharti, while Shiv Sena, Pawar's coalition partner in Maharashtra has chosen to avoid stoking politics over the issue.

Pawar during a press conference in Solapur on Sunday said, "We are all thinking of how to fight the battle against Coronavirus but some people think that building temple will mitigate coronavirus. The government needs to pay attention to the economy. Our priority is to see how to improve the economy which has been affected due to lockdown. Our MPs will raise the issue of the economy."

Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant playing safe has said that Lord Ram is a matter of faith for his party and hence they wouldn't indulge in politics over it. While BJP's Subramanian Swami has lambasted Pawar saying he by terming his comments as "ridiculous" and demanded an apology from the veteran politician.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to Ayodhya

The PMO has finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had shortlisted August 3 or 5 as the likely dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years.

According to Trust president Nritya Gopal Das, the "Bhoomi Pujan" will be performed with the placing of a 40-kg silver brick at the sanctum Santorum. Three-day-long Vedic rituals, beginning August 3, will precede the main ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath will also join the "Bhoomi Pujan" ceremony.