Sharad Pawar On PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: 'Some Feel Building Temple Helps In COVID Fight'

After PM Modi on Sunday finalised August 5 as the date to lay the foundation stone for BJP's cherished Ram Mandir at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, commented that government must decide its priorities, while addressing a press conference in Solapur. He took a jibe at PM Modi's attendance at the event saying 'Some feel that building a temple will help in COVID fight'. Moreover, he added that NCP MPs will remind the government to pay attention to the economy.

Sharad Pawar: 'Some feel building a temple helps in COVID fight'

"The question here is that they need to decide what needs to be given attention and importance. We feel fighting against Corona is important and to resolve the problem of the people facing because of Corona. But some feel that building a temple will help to fight against Corona. I don’t know the fact. But the government needs to pay attention to the economy. Our MPs will raise the issue of the economy," he said.

PM Modi fixes Bhoomi pujan date

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's office finalised August 5 as the day for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony at Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had shortlisted August 3 or 5 as the likely dates for the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Prime Minister Modi, who has been invited as the chief guest will lay the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, after which construction will commence. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years i.e by 2023 - the year of the Uttar Pradesh State polls.

Speaking to the media, the trust chief secretary - Champat Rai said that 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country will be contacted for fund collection. Moreover, he added that Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the temple will use Sompura Marbles and has started collecting soil samples to begin foundation work. As per L&T's design drawing, the temple is set to be constructed over two floors -spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes.

Ram Mandir Trust formation & meetings

In November 2019, the Supreme Court had ended the seven-decade long land dispute, awarding the Ram Janmabhoomi land to the Hindu parties and offering an alternated land to the Muslim parties. Prime Minister Modi had announced the formation of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in the Lok Sabha on February 5, with his own former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra heading the construction committee. The committee has met several times and has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone when the construction begins.

