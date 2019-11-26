RTC Depot Managers Ask Police For Arrangements At Bus Stations, Depots

The depot managers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) have written to the concerned police stations asking for sufficient protection and necessary arrangements in depots and bus stations even as the state-run organisation has asked its employees to re-join work after they called off their nearly two-month-long strike.

In a letter addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO), Kushaiguda Police Station, Managing Director (MD) of TSRTC Sunil Sharma has asked for suitable arrangements to be made in all depots and bus stations to ensure smooth operations and to prevent any untoward incident.

This comes after the striking employees on Monday called off their 52-day strike, during which at least five RTC employees committed suicide. They have been asked to report to work from Tuesday.

READ | TSRTC Employees Call Off Nearly Two-month-old Strike

Employees call off strike

The nearly two-month-old strike by employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation over various demands was called off on Monday, a top trade union leader announced. The TSRTC employees' unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader Aswathama Reddy said the decision to end the strike was taken to halt alleged attempts to 'privatise' the corporation. “All RTC employees should go to depots and resume their duty,” he said.

READ | TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma Calls Striking Workers Rejoining Work As 'unacceptable'

About the strike

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) strike has been going on over a month now. The employees started a strike on October 5. The Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee has been demanding for the merger of the Regional Transport Committee with the Telangana government. They are also asking for the prohibition of electric buses. According to reports, ever since the beginning of the strike, more than 2,000 busses have remained grounded in the state. After aTSRTC employee, Srinivas Reddy, died after allegedly immolating himself, protests broke out in different parts of the city and other places, with employees raising slogans and holding the state government responsible for his death.

READ | TSRTC Protests: Telangana High Court Gives Permission To Privatise 5,100 RTC Routes

READ | HUGE: Ravi Shankar Prasad Receives 'assembled In India' Apple iPhone XR, Eyes Expansion

(With inputs from Agencies)