Tripura: Rural Development Department Wins 13 National Awards

The Tripura government has won 13 National Awards under various categories for the successful implementation of flagship schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development for the year 2018-19. "The awards have been conferred under the following categories: Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalaya Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin," stated a press release.

Multiple awards

The State government received the following awards:

Mahatma Gandhi NREGA:

The state secured the first rank under hilly states for implementation of Good Governance Initiatives Category. It secured the second rank under the same for Work Completion Rate Category.

The Gomati district has received an award for outstanding performance in the category of Effective Implementation of MGNREGS by the District team under hilly states.

It has also received the second rank for Category of Work Completion by District under hilly states.

National Rural Livelihood Mission

Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) received the outstanding contribution award in implementation of Institution Building Capacity Building (IBCB) under DAY- NRLM for the FY 2018-19.

Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalaya Yojana (DDIJ-GKY)

Tripura secured second position as Best Performing State under North East and hilly states category in implementation of DDU-GKY for the year 2018-19.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G)

Tripura secured the first rank in the category of the number of houses completed in Group-I (the North Eastern States, Union Territories, and the Himalayan States).

