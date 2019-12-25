Tripura: Rural Development Department Wins 13 National Awards

The Tripura government has won 13 National Awards under various categories for the successful implementation of flagship schemes of the Ministry of Rural Development for the year 2018-19. "The awards have been conferred under the following categories: Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, National Rural Livelihood Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalaya Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin," stated a press release.
The State government received the following awards:
Mahatma Gandhi NREGA:
National Rural Livelihood Mission
Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalaya Yojana (DDIJ-GKY)
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G)
In other news from Tripura, former state Congress chief and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarman has announced the formation of a new 'apolitical organization'. The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) - aimed at "protecting the rights of tribal communities" in Tripura. He contended that the organisation would launch a "peaceful movement" on January 8 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). A new page created on Facebook by TIPRA on Tuesday welcomed people to join the organisation. He said, "Our aim is to uphold the rights and identity of our people. Bubagra (king) Pradyot Manikya is the chairman of this organisation and everyone is welcome to join it. This is a social organisation and not a political party," it said.
(With inputs from ANI)
