Russian Navy Ships Arrive In Goa For Indra-2019 Joint Military Drills

To participate in the second edition of a joint tri-services exercise Indra-2019 with the Indian Navy, Russian Navy ships on Tuesday arrived at Goa port. What began in 2003 as a bilateral naval exercise between India and Russia, the joint exercise assumed a tri-services scope with consistent growth and an increase in scope, complexity and participation level.

This year, the naval exercise would be held in two phases. The Russian Navy ships arriving at Goa marks the commencement of Harbour Phase, which is to be held between December 10 to 15. Following this, the 'sea phase' will begin, which will be held in the Arabian Sea from December 16 to December 19. The Indian Navy ships representing at the phase will be headed by INS Aditya, along with a Fleet Support Ship and INS Tarkash, a frontline Guided Missile Frigate, MIG 29K, Dornier and P8I aircraft.

On the other hand, the Russian Navy ships would include Yaroslav Mudry, Viktor Konetsky and Elyna. The tri-services exercise will boost mutual confidence, connectivity, and sharing of best practices between the naval forces of the two countries.

"Tactical operations and drills such as cordon and search, house intervention, handling and neutralization of Improvised Explosive Devices, prevention of arms smuggling through the sea route and anti-piracy measures will be practiced," said an official release.

This drilling phase will be followed by a 72-hour validation exercise. Indra 2019 will conclude on December 19 with a joined firepower demonstration and the closing ceremony.

Bangladesh navy chief visits Kochi naval base

Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, on Tuesday, visited the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command. Admiral Chowdhury was accompanied by his spouse, three staff officers, resident defence attache of Bangladesh and Indian defence attache, Dhaka, a defence press release said.



The Bangladesh Navy chief was received by Rear Admiral RJ Nadkarni, Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command at INS Garuda, the release said. Admiral Chowdhury met Vice-Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, and discussed various areas for enhancing cooperation between the two navies especially in the field of training, the release said.

(With inputs from ANI)