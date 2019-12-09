"They Are Devastated In Saudi Arabia": Trump After US Naval Base Shooting

While some of US President Donald Trump's Republican allies have condemned the recent attack by Saudi gunman which killed three at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, as an 'act of terrorism', the US President showed a separate stand on the matter. The said allies have called to halt the training program that admitted the shooter and sharply press the Saudi government to cooperate in the investigation. Yet, the US President during a press interaction apparently was trying to the cover for the Saudis. The President said that the Saudi government has conveyed its condolences for the shooting.

Trump told reporters on December 7 that Saudi Arabian Government, King Salman, and the Crown Prince seem devasted by the incident. He added that the King will be involved in taking care of families and their loved ones.

FBI presumes the incident to be an 'act of terrorism'

Rachel Rojas, a special agent in charge of the FBI's Jacksonville division told the media that the investigations are being carried on actively and initial presumptions indicate links with terrorism. Many of Trump's staunch Republican allies including Matt Gaetz have also called it an act of terrorism. The Republicans pushed for more stringent scrutiny of foreigners who come to the United States for military training. He also suggested the incident should change America's relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Trump indifferent despite US' opposition for Saudi Arabia

Trump, however, seems indifferent about the evidence and voices against Saudi Arabia. Jonathan Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies told the media that Trump seems to have decided that he will take Saudi Arabia's side. He added that he does not think that Trump will change his mind under any circumstance. It has been earlier noted that Trump has often called any form of violence from Muslim-majority countries as terrorism, but it is not the same when it comes to Saudi Arabia. Besides this, he even allowed the arms deal with the middle east country though several lawmakers made the point that Saudi Arabia is potentially dangerous with reference to Khashoggi's killing and other incidents of violence in the past.

(With inputs from agencies)

