Russian Prez Putin Appreciates Indian Student’s Innovative Water Dispenser

A class 9 student who took part in the Deep Technology Education Program in Sochi, Russia and shared his innovation, was appreciated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin. P. Biswanath Patra made a water dispenser to end water crisis and in the video shared by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Putin is seen saying he wishes more Indian students participate and come up with new innovations.

“We would really like it if more kids like you from India (can come and participate). It would be great,” his translator says. Putin is also seen addressing other children at the program and encouraging their projects.

“Do you like Sochi?” he asks all the foreign students, who respond with nervous scattered yeses.

Following the event, Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to convey his pleasure and wish the student his best.

Congratulate Class IX student of Berhampur, P.Biswanath Patra for being a part of Deep Technology Education Program in Sochi, Russia with his innovative water dispenser. His innovation to solve water crisis has been appreciated by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Best Wishes. pic.twitter.com/XldnIEPiEa — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 10, 2019

AIM-SIRIUS Deep Technology Learning, Innovation Programme in Sochi was held in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between AIM and SIRIUS last year. The best contemporary innovation practices under various categories: IT & Data Analysis, Clean Energy, Biotech, Remote Earth Sensing, and Drones & Robotics are shared in this programme, according to a Delhi-based news web service.

The Mission Director AIM R Ramanan told this news service that the robotics team created two qualitative prototypes, which were highly praised by President Putin. While interacting with students, R Ramanan who led the Indian delegation to Russia described the programme as an amazing experience for 50 Indian and Russian students to interact and present their joint co-innovations to President Putin at the state of the art Sirius Science and Tech Talent Centre, Sochi Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)