S Jaishankar at UNHCR says, 'terrorism violates fundamental human right- Right To Life'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday said that terrorism is the biggest threat to humankind. He added that human rights organizations should understand that 'terrorism can never be justified, nor can its perpetrators be equated to its victims'. Jaishankar, while addressing a 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) through video conferencing described terrorism as a "crime against humanity" that "violates the most fundamental human rights- Right To Life."

S Jaishankar says Terrorism cannot be justified

The Foreign Minister said, “As a longstanding victim, India has been at the forefront of global action against terrorism this is possible only when there is a clear realization including in bodies dealing with human rights Terrorism can never be justified, nor its perpetrators be equated with its victims." Foreign Minister Jaishankar added, "We believe a violation of and gaps in implementation should be addressed in the fair and just manner with objectivity not selectivity, transparency and with due respect to noninterference in internal affairs and national sovereignty."

"Our Constitution has enshrined basic human rights as fundamental rights, guaranteeing civil and political rights, stipulating provisions for progressive realisation of economic, social and cultural rights. As we address the health front at home, we responded to the world in equal measure. We provided essential medicines and equipment to more than 150 countries to assist them in this fight,” he said,” he added.

Eight point action plan against terrorism

Foreign Minister said that India had submitted an eight-point action plan to the United Nations to combat the menace of terrorism last month. He asserted that India will continue to work with members of the UNSC and other states to ensure the implementation of its action plan. Jaishankar added that the ongoing pandemic has complicated many geographical conditions and stressed the need for all to unite to overcome all challenges. He said that multilateral institutions and mechanisms need to be reformed to effectively address these challenges.

Jaishankar said India's approach to UNHCR is guided by investment, dialogue and mentorship. The minister opined that there should be equal emphasis on the promotion and protection of human rights. They will be given the best support through dialogue, consultation and cooperation between the states and enhance technical support and capacity. He further added, "International Cooperation in combating terrorism, held virtually, 20 years after the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 1373 that was passed in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the US will be the first time that EAM shall be making an intervention in the UNSC after India assumed membership in the beginning of this year."

India at United Nations Security Council

Last month, India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) asserted that the international community must not allow terrorism to be justified and terrorists glorified. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the UN Security Council that the crime syndicate responsible for the 1993 Mumbai blasts is given not just State protection but enjoying 5-star hospitality. Before India succeeded in its nearly 10-year long efforts to have Azhar designated as a global terrorist at the UN last year, China, Pakistan's all-weather ally, had repeatedly blocked New Delhi's attempts to list him under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UNSC.

(with inputs from ANI)

