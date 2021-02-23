'No Place For Coups': UN Chief Asks Myanmar Military To Release Civilian Leaders

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday asked Myanmar’s military to restore the democratically elected government in the Southeast Asian country, saying that the “coups have no place in our modern world”. Speaking at the UN Human Rights Council session on February 22, the UN Chef extended “full support to the people of Myanmar” as he reiterated to the Myanmar military to “stop the repression immediately”.

Guterres, in a pre-recorded video address at the Council’s 46th regular session, condemned the military takeover and Myanmar’s coup leader for using lethal tactics against the demonstrators who took to the streets to protest against the unlawful seizure of political power by the Military’s Junta. Earlier, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing asked the protesting citizens to “join hands” with the military, after Myanmar’s police used live ammunition that claimed two lives at the civil disobedience rally in the nation’s second-largest city, Mandalay.

“I would seriously urge the entire nation to join hands with the Tatmadaw for the successful realization of democracy,” Min Aung Hlaing said using the term for the military. “Historical lessons have taught us that only national unity can ensure the non-disintegration of the Union and the perpetuation of sovereignty,” he added.

Meanwhile, reiterating the verdict reached at a special session held by the UN forum on 12 February, that adopted a resolution expressing deep concern at the junta’s move, the UN chief warned: ‘Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights and the will of the people.’ Furthermore, Guterres asserted, “I welcome the resolution of the Human Rights Council, pledge to implement your request, express my full support in Myanmar citizens’ pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.”

[Firefighters lead a march against the military coup on motorbikes in Mandalay, Myanmar. Credit: AP]

14-year-old shot dead

UN chief Guterres, earlier, denounced the use of “deadly force” in Myanmar after police shot dead at least two protesters in the pro-democracy rally, injuring 20 others. The protesters had gathered at the country’s second-largest city to demand the release of the civilian government members of Myanmar’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Furthermore, addressing the Council at the start of its month-long session, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, resonated similar calls, saying: ‘I think we all realize that the use of force will not end this pandemic. Sending critics to jail will not end this pandemic. Illegitimate restrictions on public freedoms, the overreach of emergency powers, and unnecessary or excessive use of force are not just unhelpful and unprincipled.’ She asked Myanmar’s military to reverse the political turnover and restore the government. “They deter public participation in decision-making, which is the foundation of sound policy-making,” Bachelet said.

