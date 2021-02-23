Myanmar Coup: CRPH Appoints A Special Representative And A Special Envoy To UN

The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) in Myanmar on February 22 announced the appointments of U Htin Lin Aung as Special Representative of CRPH and Dr Sa Sa as the Special Envoy of the CRPH to the UN. The CRPH is a National League for Democracy (NLD)-dominated and a self-declared parliamentary committee that was formed after the coup to counter military rule. It is worth noting that the Myanmar military is in charge of the government and has declared a one-year-long state of emergency after it seized control on the State on February 1, following a general election in which the NLD (National League for Democracy) party founded by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi won by a landslide.

Appointment of U Htin Lin Aung as Special Representative of CRPH.#SupportCRPH#RejectMyanmarMilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/ZcqiyRGOkp — CRPH Myanmar (@CrphMyanmar) February 22, 2021

Appointment of Dr. Sa Sa as the Special Envoy of the CRPH to the United Nations#SupportCRPH#RejectMyanmarMilitaryCoup pic.twitter.com/DCJxgQSChH — CRPH Myanmar (@CrphMyanmar) February 22, 2021

CRPH to connect with UN

On Saturday, CRPH had denounced the military’s violent crackdown on people who staged a protest against the army-coup in Mandalay. They had also said that CRPH will be connecting with international organisations including the United Nations aiming to take actions against those who brutally killed innocent peoples and their leaders. The committee had informed that the Myanmar military fired not only unarmed civilians but also ambulances and volunteers who had protected the patients.

As per BBC report, at least two anti-coup protesters have been killed as of Sunday when the worst violence was witnessed in several days of demonstrations. The law enforcement officers used live ammunition to disperse the protesters in Mandalay and at least 20 people were injured. Several hundreds of people had gathered for the rally at a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city. Along with Suu Kyi, the protesters, who are also receiving international backing, are demanding the restoration of the civilian government.

