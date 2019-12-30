S Jaishankar Expresses Grief As Ex-foreign Secretary Syed Muazzem Ali Passes Away At 75

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Former Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Syed Muazzem Ali. Muazzem Ali passed away on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), at the age of 75. According to sources, he had been suffering from old-age complications.

READ: S Jaishankar calls for an open, free, and inclusive Indo-Pacific

S.Jaishankar tweets his condolences

Taking to his Twitter, S Jaishankar expressed shock over the demise and extended condolences to his family.

Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of former High Commissioner Syed Muazzem Ali. He was a good friend and a strong partner for so many of us. Our thoughts are with Tuhfa and family. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 30, 2019

Muazzem Ali had recently retired after his very successful tenure of five years in India and had departed from Delhi on December 21. During his farewell, the External Affairs Minister highlighted his efforts and achievements in strengthening India-Bangladesh relationship.

READ: S Jaishankar meets Maldives Parliament speaker Mohamed Nasheed

About Syed Muazzem Ali

As per reports, Muazzem Ali declared his allegiance to the Government of Bangladesh while serving the Pakistan Embassy in Washinton DC in 1971. Along with being the founding member of the Bangladesh Mission in Washington DC, he was active in the lobbying process for political support for Bangladesh's independence movement. After independence, he was directly involved in working towards US recognition of Bangladesh as well as the US, World Bank, and UN participation. Syed Moazzem Ali's role in the recognition of International Mother Language Day, February 27, is remarkable.

High Commissioner Smt. Riva Ganguly Das met Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain. (29 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/TjHQTbZvpl — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) December 30, 2019

According to sources, he had also served in Warsaw, New Delhi (1986-1988), Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. Furthermore, in Paris, he was also Bangladesh's Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

READ: EAM S Jaishankar, Swedish Fin Min discuss expanding bilateral ties, combating terrorism

READ: US should not obstruct flow of talent from India: Jaishankar on H-1B visa