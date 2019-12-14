S Jaishankar Meets Maldives Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed

The External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday met Speaker of People's Majlis of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar posted about his 'great conversation' with Mohamed Nasheed and further hailed his admiration and commitment. Nasheed, also the former President of Maldives, is on a visit to India at the joint invitation of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Great conversation with Speaker @MohamedNasheed of Maldives. As always, admire his vision and commitment. Deeply appreciate his contribution to our relationship. pic.twitter.com/VYJ7lzPn0S — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 13, 2019

Nasheed had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day and discussed global and regional issues climate change, Paris targets, renewable energy, single-use plastics, coral reef protection, and natural climate solutions. The meeting comes at a time when the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid is on a visit to India.

On December 9, Speaker Nasheed led parliamentary delegation from Maldives met Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and deliberated on the close bilateral ties and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism

India and the Maldives on Friday agreed to hold the meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism, and De-radicalisation at an early date to strengthen the cooperation required to combat the common threats arising from terrorism and radicalism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid co-chaired the 6th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and the Maldives, earlier today.

"Both the sides have agreed that Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism, Countering Violent Extremism and De-radicalisation will meet at an early date to strengthen cooperation required to combat the common threats arising from terrorism, radicalism and drug trafficking in the region," said a joint statement after the meeting.

