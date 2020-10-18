Last Updated:

'Sack Param Bir Singh ASAP' A Nationwide Demand As Netizens Slam Lies Against Republic

Shortly after the revelation, netizens took to Twitter to extend their support to the network, shocked by the misuse of state-machinery for malicious agenda

Written By
Ananya Varma
Republic

Republic Media Network on Sunday exposed the claims peddled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, sharing details of the e-mail by BARC which confirms that no malpractice was undertaken by Republic TV and Republic Bharat in the alleged 'TRP scam'. Shortly after the explosive revelation, which was the latest confirmation of Param Bir Singh's compaign being based completely on lies, netizens took to Twitter to extend their support to the network, shocked by the misuse of state-machinery for 'personal agenda and record-setting.'

Netizens extend support 

Read: Pradeep Bhandari Inks 'against My Will' On Panchnama, After Mumbai Police Seizes Phones

Republic Media Network's hashtag for the story #RepublicExposesParamBir is the top trend on the Indian Internet since the story broke at 11 am, and is among the top trends worldwide:

Read: Massive Support Pours In For Pradeep Bhandari After 'illegal Detention' By Mumbai Police

What is the BARC's email to Republic?

Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response." Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn.

Read: BARC Email Shreds Param Bir Singh's TRP Case Lies Against Republic; False Campaign Exposed

Read: S Gurumurthy Reacts On DCP Transfer; Recommends Options For Impartial Probe In TRP Scam

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND