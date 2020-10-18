'Sack Param Bir Singh ASAP' A Nationwide Demand As Netizens Slam Lies Against Republic

Republic Media Network on Sunday exposed the claims peddled by Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, sharing details of the e-mail by BARC which confirms that no malpractice was undertaken by Republic TV and Republic Bharat in the alleged 'TRP scam'. Shortly after the explosive revelation, which was the latest confirmation of Param Bir Singh's compaign being based completely on lies, netizens took to Twitter to extend their support to the network, shocked by the misuse of state-machinery for 'personal agenda and record-setting.'

Netizens extend support

This is harrassment. I don't know how the selection of police is done. When will central govt and state govt understand the very importance of police chosen. No fitness..no moral responsibility...no professional. — bindu singh (@bindusingh1) October 18, 2020

Its a shame on part of an IPS officer.

They take Oath for their duties.

This is breach of faith with people of India. — Sandhish Singh (@sandhishsingh) October 18, 2020

@AnilDeshmukhNCP should terminate Parambir Singh as soon as possible.Shame on @OfficeofUT @INCIndia is this the way @MumbaiPolice works.. — Shivani Thakur (@shivanivias) October 18, 2020

Congratulations @republic @ArnabRepublicc ! You have stood up, and how, against these liars! Well done. We stand with you ! — Vibha Saini Bahl (@VibhaBahl) October 18, 2020

I am shocked Arnab. The extent to which Uddhav and Param bir singh has used state power and machinery to mutilate law and constitution is unbelievable! — Ravi Kulkarni (@RaviKulkarni2) October 18, 2020

Well done @republic @Republic_Bharat again with rock hard proof ..... Please please we request you to take serious action on this fraud man!!He can't be a CP,he shouldn't give resignation.......but he should be thrown out of his position!! Shameless!#RepublicExposesParamBir — Abantika Sutar (@IAbantika) October 18, 2020

I think, there should be inquiry on all cases which Mumbai police commissioner handled in his whole career.



Can anyone imagine? How this man would have handled other cases. — Vivek Kumar Verma (@vivekebsi) October 18, 2020

Read: Pradeep Bhandari Inks 'against My Will' On Panchnama, After Mumbai Police Seizes Phones

Republic Media Network's hashtag for the story #RepublicExposesParamBir is the top trend on the Indian Internet since the story broke at 11 am, and is among the top trends worldwide:

Read: Massive Support Pours In For Pradeep Bhandari After 'illegal Detention' By Mumbai Police

What is the BARC's email to Republic?

Republic Media Network’s CEO Vikas Khanchandani wrote an email to BARC on October 16, 2020, requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". In response to Vikas Khanchandani's email, BARC responded on October 17, 2020, by thanking the network for their "faith in the internal mechanisms of BARC" and said that "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response." Thus, this e-mail proves that BARC did not allege any malpractice against the Republic Media Network, and yet, the Mumbai Police Commissioner floated a factually-bereft campaign against it, which has been comprehensively exposed at every turn.

#RepublicExposesParamBir | News Release: With the BARC email in public, the fake news-based campaign against Republic Media Network led by Mumbai Police Commissioner comes to an end pic.twitter.com/UEgGuIxeeC — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2020

Read: BARC Email Shreds Param Bir Singh's TRP Case Lies Against Republic; False Campaign Exposed

Read: S Gurumurthy Reacts On DCP Transfer; Recommends Options For Impartial Probe In TRP Scam