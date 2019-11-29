SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal Thanks PM Modi For Sanctioning New Medical College In Kapurthala

On Thursday, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the establishment of a new medical college at Kapurthala. The sanction was given at a cost of Rs 325 crore under a centre sponsored scheme which would be shared by both the center and state government with a ratio of 60:40 percent respectively. The SAD president also explained how there was a long-standing demand of the constituents of Kapurthala for a medical college since they were suffering due to lack of basic medical facilities in their district.

"Establishment of a new medical college would prove a boon for the people as well as students of this area," he said adding that the NDA government was delivering on its commitment of providing medical care to every nook and corner of the country.

Read:Parkash Singh Badal thanks Kuldip Wadala for Kartarpur's inauguration

"The major amount of the project to the tune of Rs 195 crore, which is 60 per cent share would be incurred by the central government while the remaining amount of Rs 130 crore would be contributed by the Punjab government," said the SAD Chief. The SAD chief further said that he hopes that "Congress government will not put any hurdle in the way of this centrally sponsored project as it did to the AIIMS Bathinda project by not giving necessary clearances in time". Earlier Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had alleged that the Congress government in Punjab was trying to "block" the inauguration of AIIMS in Bathinda after making "repeated attempts" to stall the project.

Read: SAD's relationship with BJP is sacred, says Parkash Singh Badal

5 medical colleges in Rajasthan

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Central Government had approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in Rajasthan. A total amount of Rs 325 crore had been sanctioned for each medical college. With the approval of these new medical colleges, now Rajasthan would have medical colleges in 30 out of its 33 districts. State Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma stated how this would help in tackling the shortage of doctors in the state, general medical facilities, as well as specialist medical services will be accessible in remote areas.

Read: Centre nod to five new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Read:PMK bats for medical college at Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu

(With Agency Inputs)