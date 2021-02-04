Sadhguru Also Counters Rihanna, Greta & Co; Says 'We Don’t Need Your Help, Thank You'

A day after several Indian public figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and others came out in support of the Ministry Of External Affairs (MEA) statement and opposed foreign interference in India's affairs, especially the matter of farmers' agitation, mystic Sadhguru on Thursday has also joined in. Sadhguru took to Twitter and said that one cannot get an understanding of a country's internal matters by just having a 'celebrity status'. The farmers' protest row took a new and foreign dimension on Wednesday after Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, Mia Khalifa, Jay Sean, and other global celebrities remarked on it within a very short space of time.

It is important to understand #celebrity status in the world does not give you an understanding of internal situations of a nation. India has a democratically elected govt with all the necessary systems to address its internal issues. We don’t need your help. Thank you. -Sg https://t.co/8oQWP3o5MT — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 4, 2021

READ | Arnab Goswami: Don't Need Rihanna, Greta Or Lilly Singh Telling Us How To Run Our Country

Indian Govt slams foreign entities

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday came down heavily on the statements by these foreign entities over India's farmer protests, asserting that such 'motivated campaigns will never succeed'. Jaishankar remarked that India today possessed the self-confidence to hold on its own, averring that it would 'push back' against such attempts to target the nation. He also shared the hashtags put forward by the Ministry of External Affairs to counter the propaganda.

READ | 'Rihanna, Band Karo Tumhara Bahana!': Ramdas Athawale Has A Message For Global Meddlers

This came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement and said that before rushing to comment on such matters, it urges that facts are ascertained and proper understanding of issues at hand be undertaken. "Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement said. India's statement comes after international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, Lilly Singh, American Vice President Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, singer Jay Sean, former adult movie star Mia Khalifa, and others meddled in the farmers' issue. Several Indian celebrities and politicians spoke out against the unwarranted statements made by the foreign entities, urging the nation to stay united amid attempts to divide. The ministry has used hashtags - #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. The Opposition seized on the foreign entities' remarks, upholding their significance, with the controversy spilling over on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had retweeted the MEA statement on Twitter.

READ | BJP's Manoj Tiwari Sends Rihanna A Republic Day Riot Version Of Her Song; Seeks Her Input

The Centre has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers, with the top court of the country forming a panel to encourage further talks on the reforms. Moreover, just days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an olive branch to the community, assuring that he was only one-call away if they wanted to hold any further discussions on the three Farm Laws.

READ | Taapsee Pannu Enters Row Over Bollywood Celebs & Cricket Stars Countering Rihanna & Co