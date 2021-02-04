'Rihanna, Band Karo Tumhara Bahana!': Ramdas Athawale Has A Message For Global Meddlers

Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday said people who are supporting the farmers' agitation should form an opinion after studying new farm laws. His comments came in the wake of international pop star Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg, US VP Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris and others supporting the farmers.

'Rihanna, band karo tumhara bahana!'

"I think it is a personal choice for anyone to support or not support whatever they like, but be it Rihanna or anyone else from the industry, they should study the farm laws first before forming an opinion," Athawale told news agency ANI. The Republican Party of India leader (A) further added that it is not good to oppose the law without even knowing whether it is for the good of farmers or not. In a tweet, Athawale also said that t he Central g overnment is committed to the farmers' interest.

रिहाना , बंद करो तुम्हारा बहाना !

आप को किसान आंदोलन में बोलना उचित नही है , यह पूर्णतयः राजनीतिक आन्दोलन हो चुका है ।किसानों के हित के लिए केन्द्र सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है । — Dr.Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) February 3, 2021

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. His comments came after his ministry hit out singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support to farmers agitating against the new agricultural laws.

'This India will push back'

"Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self-confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back," Jaishankar said on Twitter with hashtag #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda.

Motivated campaigns targeting India will never succeed. We have the self confidence today to hold our own. This India will push back. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 3, 2021

In a strong response to the remarks made by Rihanna and other celebrities and activists, the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said the "temptation" of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is "neither accurate nor responsible".

Besides Rihanna, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Amanda Cerny, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa too voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

READ | Greta Thunberg deleted this document from her Twitter after Republic exposed her

READ | Centre puts Twitter in place for non-compliance against instigating handles; issues notice

Rihanna on Tuesday became the first global name to voice her support to the ongoing farmers agitation while criticising the Internet shutdown at the protest sites at Delhi border.

In its reaction, the MEA also said some "vested interest groups" are trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country have some reservations about the farm reforms which were passed by the Parliament after a full debate and discussion.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken," the MEA said in the statement on 'recent comments by foreign individuals and entities on the farmers' protests'.

READ | Arnab Goswami: Don't need Rihanna, Greta or Lilly Singh telling us how to run our country

READ | Delhi Police registers 4 FIRs against social media accounts fanning fake news, 1 arrested